Hackaday Links: November 23, 2025

Remember the Key Bridge collapse? With as eventful a year as 2025 has been, we wouldn’t blame anyone for forgetting that in March of 2024, container ship MV Dali plowed into the bridge across Baltimore Harbor, turning it into 18,000 tons of scrap metal in about four seconds, while taking the lives of six very unlucky Maryland transportation workers in the process. Now, more than a year and a half after the disaster, we finally have an idea of what caused the accident. According to the National Transportation Safety Board’s report, a loss of electrical power at just the wrong moment resulted in a cascade of failures, leaving the huge vessel without steerage. However, it was the root cause of the power outage that really got us: a wire with an incorrectly applied label.

Sal Mercogliano, our go-to guy for anything to do with shipping, has a great rundown of the entire cascade of failures, with the electrically interesting part starting around the 8:30 mark. The NTSB apparently examined a control cabinet on the Dali and found one wire with a heat-shrink label overlapping the plastic body of its terminating ferrule. This prevented the wire from being properly inserted into a terminal block, leading to poor electrical contact. Over time, the connection got worse, eventually leading to an undervoltage condition that tripped a circuit breaker and kicked off everything else that led to the collision. It’s a sobering thought that something so mundane and easily overlooked could result in such a tragedy, but there it is.

We’ve been harping a bit on the Flock situation in this space over the last month or so, but for good reason, or at least it seems to us. Flock’s 80,000-strong network of automated license plate readers (ALPRs), while understandably attractive from a law-and-order perspective, is a little hard to swallow for anyone interested in privacy and against pervasive surveillance. And maybe all of that wouldn’t be so bad if we had an inkling that the security start-up had at least paid passing attention to cybersecurity basics.

But alas, Benn Jordan and a few of his cybersecurity pals have taken a look inside a Flock camera, and the news isn’t good. Granted, this appears to be a first-pass effort, but given that the “hack” is a simple as pressing the button on the back of the camera a few times. Doing so creates a WiFi hotspot on the camera, and from there it’s off to the races. There are plenty of other disturbing findings in the video, so check it out.

Sufficiently annuated readers will no doubt recall classic toys of the ’60s and ’70s, such as Lite-Brite and Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots, and games like Mouse Trap and Toss Across. We recall owning all of those at one time or another, and surprisingly, they all sprang from the inventive mind of the same man: Burt Meyer, who died on October 30 at the age of 99. We have many fond memories of his inventions, but truth be told, we never much cared for Mouse Trap as a game; we just set up the Rube Goldberg-esque trap and played with that. The rest, though? Quality fun. RIP, Burt.

Last week, we featured the unfortunate story about a Russian humanoid robot that drunk-walked its way into “demo hell” history. And while it’s perhaps a bit too easy to poke fun at something like this, it’s a simple fact of life that the upright human form is inherently unstable, and that any mechanism designed to mimic that form is bound to fall once in a while. With that in mind, Disney Research engineers are teaching their humanoid bots to fall with style. The idea is for the robots to protect their vital parts in the event of a fall, which is something humans (usually) do instinctively. They first did hundreds of falls with virtual robots, rewarding them for correctly ending up in the target pose, and eventually worked the algorithms into real, albeit diminutive, robots. The video in the article shows them all sticking the landing, and even if some of the end poses don’t seem entirely practical, it’s pretty cool tech.

And finally, this week on the Hackaday Podcast was discussed the infuriating story of an EV-enthusiast who had trouble servicing the brakes on his Hyundai Ioniq. Check out the podcast if you want the full rant and the color commentary, but the TL;DL version is that Hyundai has the functions needed to unlock the parking brakes stuck behind a very expensive paywall. Luckily for our hacker hero, a $399 Harbor Freight bidirectional scan tool was up to the task, and the job was completed for far less than what the officially sanctioned tools would have cost. But it turns out there may have been a cheaper and more delightfully hackish way to do the job, with nothing but a 12-volt battery pack and a couple of jumper wires. Lots of vehicles with electric parking brakes use two-wire systems, so i’s a good tip for the shade tree mechanic to keep in mind.