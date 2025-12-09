We’re all used to Bluetooth chips coming in QFN and BGA formats, at a minimum of 30-40 pins, sometimes even a hundred. What about ten pins, with 1.27 mm pitch? [deqing] from Hackaday.io shows us a chip from WCH, CH571K, in what’s essentially a SO-10 package (ESSOP10). This chip has a RISC-V core, requires only three components to run, and can work Bluetooth through a simple wire antenna.
This chip is a RISC-V MCU with a Bluetooth peripheral built in, and comes from the CH57x family of WCH chips that resemble the nRF series we’re all used to. You get a fair few peripherals: UART, SPI, and ADC, and of course, Bluetooth 4 with Low Energy support to communicate with a smart device of your choice. For extra hacker cred, [deqing] deadbugs it, gluing all components and a 2.54 mm header for FTDI comms onto the chip, and shows us a demo using webBluetooth to toggle an LED through a button in the browser.
You need not be afraid of SDKs with this one. There’s Arduino IDE support (currently done through a fork of arduino_core_ch32) and a fair few external tools, including at least two programming tools, one official and one third-party. The chip is under a dollar on LCSC, even less if you buy multiple, so it’s worth throwing a few into your shopping cart. What could you do with it once received? Well, you could retrofit your smoke alarms with Bluetooth, create your own tire pressure monitors, or just build a smartphone-connected business card!
4 thoughts on “Super Simple Deadbuggable Bluetooth Chip”
Nordic gotta watch their lunch! I have no reason to stick with ARM so if anyone offers me a much cheaper RISC-V chip, even if its not BLE 5, I might just swing their way
Plus NRF Connect SDK (Zephyr based), I dislike that with passion. Wasted so much time just fighting with the project flags…
Same. Maybe also STM? In order to flash a blinken lights you are 10gb in toolchain or more further and none the wiser.
Especially now they’ve decoupled MX and Cube and made it more awkward to get going.
Not really up to date with ST software ecosystem evolution. Last I checked I could generate a Makefile based project with all the drivers etc as plain C files. That was good enough for me
Has that changed at all?
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)