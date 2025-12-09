Keebin’ With Kristina: The One With The C64 Keyboard

[Jean] wrote into the tips line (the system works!) to let all of us know about his hacked and hand-wired C64 keyboard, a thing of beauty in its chocolate-brown and 9u space bar-havin’ glory.

This Arduino Pro Micro-based brain transplant began as a sketch, and [Jean] reports it now has proper code in QMK. But how is a person supposed to use it in 2025, almost 2026, especially as a programmer or just plain serious computer user?

The big news here is that [Jean] added support for missing characters using the left and right Shift keys, and even added mouse controls and Function keys that are accessed on a layer via the Shift Lock key. You can see the key maps over on GitHub.

I’ll admit, [Jean]’s project has got me eyeing that C64 I picked up for $12 at a thrift store which I doubt still works as intended. But don’t worry, I will test it first.

Fortunately, it looks like [Jean] has thought of everything when it comes to reproducing this hack, including the requisite C64-to-Arduino pinout. So, what are you waiting for?

ArcBoard MK20 Proves That Nothing Is Ever Finished

I find it so satisfying that [crazymittens-r] is never quite satisfied with his ArcBoard, which is now in its 20th revision.

When asked ‘WTF am I looking at?’, [crazymittens-r] responded thusly: ‘my interpretation of how you might use a keyboard and trackball without moving your hands.’ Well, there you have it.

This is one of those times where the longer you look, the crazier it gets. Notice the thumb trackball, d-pad thingy, and the green glowy bit, all of which move. Then there are those wheels up by the YHN column.

A bit of background: [crazymittens-r] needed something to help him keep on working, and you know I can relate to that 100%. There’s even a pair of pedals that go with it, and you’ll see those in the gallery.

You may remember previous ArcBoards, and if not, know this: it’s actually gotten a lot smaller since mk. 19 which I featured here in May 2024. It still looks pretty bonkers in the best possible way, though, and I’m here for it.

The Centerfold: KaSe

So I have become fond of finding fuller-figured centerfolds for you such as KaSe by [harrael]. As the top commenter put it, KaSe gives off nice Esrille NISSE vibes. Boy howdy. And I think that’s probably just enough thumb keys for me.

[harrael] had noble goals for this project, namely learning more about ESP32-S3s, USB/BLE HID, and firmware design, but the most admirable of all is sharing it with the rest of us. (So, if you can’t afford a NISSE…)

Historical Clackers: Typewriter Tom’s Typewriter Throng

I’m going to take a brief detour from the normal parade of old typewriters to feature Typewriter Tom, who has so many machines lying around that Hollywood regularly comes knocking to borrow his clacking stock.

And how many is that? Around 1,000 — or six storage units full. Tom received a call once. The caller needed six working IBM Selectrics ASAP. Of course, Tom could deliver, though he admits he’s probably the one person in all of Georgia who could.

Another thing Tom delivers is creativity in the form of machines he sells to artists and students. He also co-founded the Atlanta Typewriter Club, who have been known to hold typewriter petting zoo events where people can come and — you guessed it — put their hands on a typewriter or two.

Go for the story and stay for the lovely pictures, or do things the other way around if you prefer. But Typewriter Tom deserves a visit from you, even if he already got one from Tom Hanks once.

Finally, PropType AR Can Turn Anything Into a Keyboard

Yes, literally anything with enough real estate can now become a keyboard, or at least it would seem from TechExplore and the short video embedded below. Watch as various drinking vessels and other things become (split!) keyboards, provided you have your AR goggles handy to make the magic happen.

While this setup would be immensely helpful to have around given the right circumstances, the chances that you’re going to have your AR goggles on you while running or running around the mall seem somewhat slim.

But the point here is that for augmented reality users, typing is notoriously difficult and causes something known as ‘gorilla arm’ from extended use. So in all seriousness, this is pretty cool from a problem-solving standpoint.

So how does it work? Basically you set the keyboard up first using the PropType editing tool to customize layouts and apply various effects, like the one you’ll see in the video. Be sure to stick around for the demo of the editing tool, which is cool in and of itself. I particularly like the layout on the soda can, although it might be difficult to actually use without spilling.

