Building Rust Apps For Cheap Hackable Handheld Console

The age of cheap and powerful devices is upon us. How about a 20 EUR handheld game console intended for retro game emulation, that runs Linux under the hood? [Luiz Ferreira] kicks the tires of a R36S, a very popular and often cloned device running a quad-core RK3326 with an Ubuntu-based OS, and shows us how to write and cross-compile a simple app for it using Rust – even if you daily drive Windows.

Since a fair bit of the underlying Linux OS is exposed, you can quickly build even text applications and have them run on the console. For instance, [Luiz]’s app uses ratatui to scan then print button and joystick states to the screen. Perhaps the most important thing about this app is that it’s a detailed tutorial on cross-compiling Rust apps for a Linux target, and it runs wonders using WSL, too.