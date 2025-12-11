Building Rust Apps For Cheap Hackable Handheld Console

The age of cheap and powerful devices is upon us. How about a 20 EUR handheld game console intended for retro game emulation, that runs Linux under the hood? [Luiz Ferreira] kicks the tires of a R36S, a very popular and often cloned device running a quad-core RK3326 with an Ubuntu-based OS, and shows us how to write and cross-compile a simple app for it using Rust – even if you daily drive Windows.
Since a fair bit of the underlying Linux OS is exposed, you can quickly build even text applications and have them run on the console. For instance, [Luiz]’s app uses ratatui to scan then print button and joystick states to the screen. Perhaps the most important thing about this app is that it’s a detailed tutorial on cross-compiling Rust apps for a Linux target, and it runs wonders using WSL, too.
Installing your app is simple, too: SSH into it, username
ark and password
ark. Looking for a Linux-powered device with a bright screen, WiFi, a fair few rugged buttons, and an OS open for exploration? This one is quite reassuring in the age of usual portables like smartphones getting more and more closed-off to tinkering. And, if the store-bought hackable Linux consoles still aren’t enough, you can always step it up and build your own, reusing Joycons for your input needs while at it.
I too bought this device on a whim but I don’t use it for anything. The lack of built-in WiFi is just a shame
