Ask Hackaday: Do You Curb Shop Components?

I’m not proud. When many of us were kids, we were unabashedly excited when trash day came around because sometimes you’d find an old radio or — jackpot — an old TV out by the curb. Then, depending on its size, you rescued it, or you had your friends help, or, in extreme cases, you had to ask your dad. In those days, people were frugal, so the chances of what you found being fixable were slim to none. If it was worth fixing, the people would have probably fixed it.
While TVs and radios were the favorites, you might have found other old stuff, but in those days, no one was throwing out a computer (at least not in a neighborhood), and white goods like refrigerators and washing machines had very little electronics. Maybe a mechanical timer or a relay, but that’s about it.
Didn’t matter. Even a refrigerator had a power cord. Just about anything was fair game for collection in a budding junk box for a future, unspecified project. But today, unrepairable trash is likely to stay on the curb until it heads for the landfill.
Why?
This shouldn’t be a surprise. Even though people are more likely to throw away nearly good stuff these days, a lot has changed. Consumer electronics have tiny SMD components, and a lot of the cool stuff will be custom and inscrutable to an electronics hobbyist.
But some of it is just supply and demand. In 1970, if you needed, say, a relay, and you didn’t live in a major city, you’d have to find what you wanted in a catalog. Then you’d place an order with a written check or a money order. Don’t forget, in those days, there was probably a steep minimum order, too. So one $3 relay wasn’t going to cost $3. It would probably have to be part of a minimum order and cost more in shipping. While a $100 minimum sounds big, in the 1970s, for most of us, it might as well have been $100,000.
Then the check had to clear, and two or three weeks later, the postman might bring your relay. After a month or more, you might not even remember why you wanted it. Today, you click a few buttons, and sometimes the next day the component mysteriously appears on your doorstep.
How About You?
Do you still strip old components? I’ll admit, it has only been a few years since I stopped habitually cutting power cords off anything heading for the trash. I finally threw out or donated old computer cases, small monitors, and the like.
Computers becoming junk made things a little more complicated. Before 3D printers, getting your hands on things like stepper motors, bearings, and belts was a little challenging. But now, these are a click away like everything else.
If I do strip any components today, it might be strange things that are hard to find now: air variable capacitors, inductors, and maybe floppy drives. Unless, of course, the gear is super old, but in general, things that are real antiques tend not to show up in the trash heap.
On the other hand, people are more likely to throw away perfectly good gear these days. Well, perfectly good if you have even moderate repair skills. We’ve picked up laser printers, TVs, and a very nice pro audio mixing board just by paying attention to the dumpster in the parking lot. As I said, I’m not proud.
Your Turn
Do you collect junk parts? Why? Why not? Do you think kids should even bother now? Do they? What’s your dream dumpster find? We sometimes get jealous of people who, apparently, have better dumpsters than we do.
26 thoughts on “Ask Hackaday: Do You Curb Shop Components?”
I remember when my neighbor put a clothes drier at the curb. I thought the control panel was going to be full of cool stuff, but it was just a few switches and an electro-mechanical timer (that didn’t work anymore).
I did once find a microwave on the curb. I biked over there with a screwdriver and ended up salvaging the micro-switches from the door, and the controller PCB. I never did anything with the PCB, but many years later the micro-switches proved useful when our microwave “died” at a very inopportune time.
Here in Italy the local community dump collects containers of electronic and domestic stuff. Much is easily repairable. Broken switch, cable, or fuse. Unfortunately it is forbidden to take anything. Most is shipped off to Africa. Drives me nuts. Recently the city has been requiring people to register with ID, Fiscal number, and list what is being disposed. A hassle and risk because I used to help people for free bring stuff to the dump but not anymore. I risk being accused of operating an illegal service because they would have a list of everything I bring. 3 fridges? Three ovens? I must be doing black work! Absurd. As a result people are abandoning stuff on the streets and occasionally I find cool stuff.
No telling what “cool stuff” future bioengineers will find.
Computer “repair” shops are bad with throwing out stuff. I got 3 2023 laptops last week that required minimal work. Grabbed 8 more older PCs and donated them to a Christian tech center so they could repurpose for the needy. Ewaste is a big problem in wealthier neighborhoods.
I get a good number of computers from Goodwill. They seem to have partnered with tech training organisations to employ people to go over batches of donated laptops (from recycling businesses, I suspect) and use bad ones to repair good ones, then sell them for very reasonable cost. Obv, this only works if you can get lots of the same type, but schools and businesses do tend to buy and dispose of batches of similar models. I’ve been quite satisfied with what I’ve got second hand.
Sadly I have greatly started to prune back my collection of miscellaneous components and salvaged equipment because I have just never found that I was able to use anything for “the next project”.
There were some switches and power cords sure, but the vast majority just took up space in bins and boxes and my dwindling free time has shifted my interests to more specific things where most salvaged stuff just isn’t useful.
Unless it has a cool display. My god I have so many generic LCD displays, weird VFDs on breakout boards, 5×7 matrix led display modules for a clock or four at one day in the far future….
Exactly this. I’m now old enough to ask “will I get to this before I die?”
Same here :-(
I live in a college town so every summer when the longer leases end, there’s a ton of good stuff on the curb. Most of it isn’t even broken. Vexingly, some jerks do cut the cords off of kitchen appliances before throwing them away. But even the ‘broken’ stuff that they throw out throughout the year, a lot of it is trivially repairable. Repairability isn’t over.
I still don’t bother, usually, because i already have everything. Like, when the microwave died, we bought a new microwave for $50 (!!!) right away. So by the time july rolled around and we were passing free ones on the street, we didn’t want one anymore. The same with the TV. We have a 32″ TV and we see larger TVs for free all the time but i just don’t want a bigger TV at all, certainly not bad enough to drag it home and find out if it turns on. But i’m sure a lot of these do turn on. Our dining room table came from the curb 13 years ago, and since then we just pass by tables because we still have that one.
When i throw stuff away, i strip things that seem valuable to me. I do keep just about every machine screw that passes through my hands. I keep wall warts and USB cables, even though i already have a pile of them. When i reach into the box and think “is this dumb project worth wasting my one fancy wall wart on,” it feels very different now that i have too many than it did back when i would be lucky to find one with about the right voltage.
But a lot of things, i just know i’ll never use it, i throw it away. A lot of times i strip something down just so that i can separate the bulky plastic box (municipal waste) from the weighty metal components (scrap yard). A cool thing there is, at least once a week some redneck with a pick up truck comes through my neighborhood looking for scrap metal people leave on the curb. So on that front, i’m a donor not just a recipient. I’d rather the convenience of curbside collection than make a special trip to get $5.
I lived in a college town of a big university for 20 years, and dumpster diving was great. The international students would leave after their 4 years and throw EVERYTHING out. Got plenty of lightly used furniture and home goods, a really nice Fluke multimeter, a Garmin GPS unit with box/mount/car cable (this was before everyone had smartphones), and plenty of TVs, including some really nice CRTs that I would pass along to my retro gaming friends.
Sometimes curb shopping is unnecessary.
I bought a nightlight for $5 at Walmart; it has a PIR motion sensor, 3-32 volt leds in series, an ambient light detector photodiode, a LDO 3.3 volt regulator, an 8.2 volt zener and a microcontroller I can’t identify, plus a bunch of SMD resistors, a 1/2watt fusible resistor, and a full wave bridge rectifier. All for $5.
Lots of cool parts. Now I need a microscope to see them all.
What the heck is a 32 volt LED?
Nightlight with a tanning capability.
For simple things like switches and this and that (wire) US has dollar stores (where some things sell for less than $5 per) or Five Below.
I used to strip components from any electronic board I came across. I spent countless hours of my student years de-soldering and sorting components into drawers.
Occasionally I would get a bag of box of mixed components from a assembly house I was in touch with.
Getting to work old second hand computers with obscure and obsolete hardrive bus technologies also kept me busy.
Somehow I also got hold of a box of massive heatsinks, and 20 years later haven’t used any of them yet.
These days I often look into the e-waste bin in my office building. For a period there was an IT company in the building, and it was a bonanza of any IT device one ever needed, everything in perfect working order albeit being 5-10 years old.
I had to slow down picking up stuff due to space, and keep only what I need, plus these days the selection is quite slim.
Pull the RAM because even router makers are suffering the pinch.
Placing electronics on the curb is illegal here and you can get fined. Electronics aren’t allowed to be placed in your trash container either (you can get a fine) so you have to take it to the municipal’s waste site. If you are lucky and the device works you might be able to give it away through facebook or something. So yeah, dumpster diving isn’t a possibility where I live.
I’m doing the exact opposite. I’m trying to get rid of as much stuff as possible. I keep going from room to room to clear things and hopefully in a year or so I’ll have a clean and lean house. I try to collect at least 10 filled up trash bags a week. I hope to get permission to move to the US so the more I can get rid of now the better it is.
My favorite, not a real dumpster story but still. Many moons ago i just started working at a new company and the manager asked me to go to the IT storage room and throw away everything in there. He had hired a company to deliver containers for it and everything needed to go. Old servers, spare parts for servers, tons of stuff. There was one thing I couldn’t throw away and that was a box, still sealed, with a new old stock IBM Model M. I used that keyboard for many years. I still miss the keyboard but parts sadly broke as the plastic became too fragile and one day it fell and several key caps broke, the casing broke, it was a very sad day. I miss that keyboard.
I will never get rid of the 5 moving boxes with random cables. They are all nicely tied up with velcro.
When living in the Netherlands, I came across a washing machine on the side of the road. Every Tuesday it was allowed to place stuff on the street for collection by the city. Lo and behold the washing machine was exactly like the one I had at home but the buttons on mine were broken. I promptly stopped and began to remove the control panel to recover the buttons. As I was busy two environmental police showed up and asked what I was doing. I explained I needed the parts. They responded by saying I wasn’t allowed to remove parts. Take the entire machine or leave it. I said OK, and loaded the machine into my van. Inside the van I continued removing the control panel. By then the police had left so I removed the machine and placed it again on the curb!
I got lucky in the mid 1990s of benefitting from someone with interests similar to mine being told by his landlord that his hoard of electronics had to go. This accounts for some very interesting digital equipment from the early to mid 1970s. I also lived in Charlottesville, VA in 1998, when the University of Virginia was throwing out some amazing stuff. I’ve since divested of all the i386-based IBM microchannel stuff I collected, but I still have a great collection of ISA cards for things like esoteric multiprocessing. (But not even ChatGPT can help me figure out what to do with an nCube.)
I own a laser cutter, a big console one.
Little known fact: once you own a laser cutter, everything looks like stock.
I’ll take anything and everything I see on the side of the road, all it has to be is flat and made of plastic, especially of a type/form I don’t already have. I’ve got “sample selections” of all sorts of things, foam, structural, decorative… you name it.
I just this year added a storage shed to my property just to house all the stock.
Ordering stuff was not that slow.
I remember ordering from Jameco. Exactly one week later a brown truck would deliver a package. Sometimes just after I stepped off of the bus from school.
I figure one week to get to California and back to Albuquerque was pretty good. Of course I also did some curb shopping, but I had good curbs. The Air Force Weapons Lab and Sandia Labs.
Sandia Labs had a salvage yard that was open to the general public a couple times a month. The most highly sought after items were the 3 pound bags of electronic parts, new, for $1.50. Even in 1978 that was a good deal.
I admit that every time I go to bring some trash to our trash collection point, I secretly dive into the container where old electronics is collected to see if there is anything worth salvaging. If there is a 70’s/80’s computer, I will try to take it with me. If there is a more or less decent laptop with a large screen, I will try to take it with me. Anything Apple, I will try to take with me. And any loose electronics as well.
The 70’/s80’s computers, I will try to fix, play around with and sell if I’m done with them. It’s only to fulfill my curiosity of finally having a computer that I wanted but couldn’t afford at the time.
If the laptop is anywhere decent, I will probably give it a place as a home server. Nice and quiet things, and I won’t have to search for a keyboard and screen if I need to access it. Although I always put VNC on it.
Anything Apple is interesting because it’s always high-end and even 15-year old Apple computers run Linux extremely well (and if they are x86, they will run Windows well too).
And the loose electronics is all about the connectors and sockets, and eeproms, cplds, gals, fpgas and rams. Basically any programmable logic (which in my view includes ram). You can just never have enough connectors and sockets, too often did I need one and had to either buy expensive ones from a local source or wait weeks for cheap ones from a Chinese source. And programmable logic the same thing. They are just too useful, and generally expensive if you need to buy them.
Where I live, people almost never set their old stuff on the curb, sadly. They all bring it to the trash collection point. And once they bring it there, they basically pass responsibility and ownership to the trash collection company. So anything I take away is technically stealing and illegal. But I still do it because often it’s such a waste and I can still make use of it.
Of course I simply bring back anything that I took when it has no longer any use for me. I’m not a hoarder and can let go of stuff quite easily. :)
Another story. My dad used to work for Philips. And Philips had something that they called the ABR: “Afdeling Bruikbare Restmaterialen”, “Department of Useful Waste materials”.
So, departments that were doing R&D always had old electronics left after a project. And it would pile up in the cupboards. So once in a while they would clear out the cupboards of old stuff and bring it to the ABR. The ABR would then sell it to employees (or their family) for a nominal price.
This way I once (some 30 years ago) was able to buy a perfectly working 100MHZ dual-channel Philips Oscilloscope for 25 guilders (probably 50 dollars in current money), and a hundred or so SMD ICs from the 74HC/HCT and 74AC/ACT series for 5 guilders (10 dollars) . The oscilloscope sadly died 2 years ago, but every now and then the bag of SMD ICs comes in handy. I actually also got bags and bags of normal DIP 74L/S/LS/F series of ICs, old ram ICs, eproms, uarts, Z80 series chips, etc. etc. from there, all for cents a piece. They always come in handy when I want to repair an old computer, and they don’t take up much space.
Philips basically sponsored my interest in computer electronics. :)
I have some regrets too. I’m sure they had DEC VT-220 and VT-340 terminals there, and also for sure HP 2645 terminals. I should have gotten one. I still love the looks of the HP2645 terminals!
+100 for the connectors. Sometimes it is much easier to search through a box of salvaged cables/connectors than to find what exactly that specific connector you need at a saturday afternoon is called.
And sometimes, you simply cannot find them easily.
Here is a lesson I learned when I started pruning my junk collection:
Never, never, never throw away the last of anything. I hate buying something I thought I would never again need and trashed/donated/recycled.
