Hackaday Podcast Episode 354: Firearms, Sky Driving, And Dumpster Diving

Hackaday Editors Elliot Williams and Al Williams took a break to talk about their favorite hacks last week. You can drop in to hear about articulated mirrors, triacs, and even continuous 3D-printing modifications.

Flying on an airplane this weekend? Maybe wait until you get back to read about how the air traffic control works. Back home, you can order a pizza on a Wii or run classic Basic games on a calculator.

For the can’t miss articles, the guys talked about very low Earth orbit satellites and talked about readers who dumpster dive.

Check out the links below if you want to follow along, and don’t be shy. Tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!

As always, this episode is available in DRM-free MP3.

Episode 354 Show Notes:

What’s that Sound?

Congratulations to [Spybob42], who guessed last week’s sound. Come back next week to take your shot at a coveted Hackaday Podcast T-Shirt.

News

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

Can’t-Miss Articles: