Vintage Canadian Video Hardware Becomes Homebrew Computer

Are you in the mood for a retrocomputing deep dive into the Scriptovision Super Micro Script? It was a Canadian-made vintage video titler from the 80s, and [Cameron Kaiser] has written up a journey of repair and reverse-engineering for it. But his work is far more than just a refurbish job; [Cameron] transforms the device into something not unlike 8-bit homebrew computers of the era, able to upload and run custom programs with a limited blister keypad for input, and displaying output on a composite video monitor.

A video titler like the Super Micro Script gave people the ability to display bitmapped images (like text or simple graphics) onto a video stream electronically. A standalone device, under the hood, it uses a 6502 as CPU and a Motorola 6847 VDG video chip. [Cameron] observes that architecture-wise, it actually had a lot in common with early 8-bit home computers. Sure, it performed only one “job” but that really had more to do with its restrictive firmware than anything else.

[Cameron] obtained a used unit and repaired it, reverse-engineered the scrambled address and data lines (an anti-cloning and anti-tampering measure), and converted it into something for which he could write his own software and run his own programs. As for uploading those programs? A bit-banged serial port on I/O borrowed from the blister keypad, running at a frankly quite respectable 19.2 kbps.

We hope you’re intrigued, because [Cameron] has one more surprise: he created a MAME emulator for the Super Micro Script called SMSBUG. Originally created to make software development easier, its existence also means anyone can join in on the vintage computing fun. The emulator, along with other handy utilities and info, is available on GitHub.