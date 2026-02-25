Control Your Smart With Trek-Inspired Comm Badge

One thing some people hate about voice control is that you need to have a process always running, listening for the wake word. If your system isn’t totally locally-hosted, that can raise some privacy eyebrows. Perhaps that’s part of what inspired [SpannerSpencer] to create this 24th century solution: a Comm Badge straight out of Star Trek: The Next Generation he uses to control his smart home.
This hack is as slick as it is simple. The shiny comm badge is actually metal, purchased from an online vendor that surely pays all appropriate license fees to Paramount. It was designed for magnetic mounting, and you know what else has a magnet to stick it to things? The M5StickC PLUS2, a handy ESP32 dev kit. Since the M5Stick is worn under the shirt, its magnet attached to the comm badge, some features (like the touchscreen) are unused, but that’s okay. You use what you have, and we can’t argue with how easy the hardware side of this hack comes together.
[Spanner] reports that taps to the comm badge are easily detected by the onboard accelerometer, and that the M5Stick’s microphone has no trouble picking up his voice. If the voice recordings are slightly muffled by his shirt, the Groq transcription API being used doesn’t seem to notice. From Groq, those transcriptions are sent to [Spanner]’s Home Assistant as natural language commands. Code for the com-badge portion is available via GitHub; presumably if you’re the kind of person who wants this, you either have HA set up or can figure out how.
It seems worth pointing out that the computer in Star Trek: TNG did have a wake word: “computer”. On the other hand it seemed the badges were used to interface with it just as much as the wake word on screen, so this use case is still show accurate. You can watch it in the demo video below, but alas, at no point does his Home Assistant talk back. We can only hope he’s trained a text-to-speech model to sound like Majel Barrett-Roddenberry. At least it gives the proper “beep” when receiving a command.
This would pair very nicely with the LCARS dashboard we featured in January.
very much lazy-meh prop. It´s not doing anything, it´s just piping audio to ugly Grok. ESP32 on its own CAN do voice recognition, there are plenty of repositories around doing just that.
The projects I’ve seen doing it locally on ESP32 are restricted to keyword recognition, rather than transcribing what is said in full, which requires a larger model. Yes, he’s using Grok but you could pipe the audio to something locally-hosted if you so desired. If you know of a reliable transcription model that runs on ESP32, please let us know! It deserves an article.
That’s not to say keyword recognition wouldn’t work for this kind of voice control, just that it wouldn’t be exactly what [SpannerSpencer] set out to do here. Given the adjective you used, ‘ugly’, it seems like your objection is primarily aesthetic, which is fair. There’s no argument in maters of taste.
I have been wanting to implement something like this myself, but fully local and ideally no LLM for the simple things like lights and switches. Less failure points and less processing delay between command and response.
man, it looked so so wrong from the front page because for some reason he mirrored the image
