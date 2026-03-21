We’re used to electronic parts of the same type staying predictably the same, sometimes over many years. An early Z80 from the mid 1970s can be exchanged with one from the end of production a few years ago, for example. This week, we’ve had DMs from several readers who’ve found that this is not always the case, and the culprit is surprising. Espressif has released a new revision of their P4 application processor, and though it’s ostensibly the same, there are a couple of changes that have been catching people out.
The changes lie in both hardware and software, in that there’s a pin that’s changed from NC to a power rail, a few extra passives are needed, and firmware must be compiled separately for either revision. The problem is that they are being sold as the same device and appear in some places under the same SKU! This is leading to uncertainty as to which P4 revision is in stock at wholesalers. We’ve been told about boards designed for the old revision being assembled with the new one, a situation difficult to rework your way out of. Designers are also left uncertain as to which firmware build is needed for boards assembled in remote factories.
The ESP32-P4 is an impressive part for its price, and we’re sure that we’ll be seeing plenty of projects using this new revision over the coming years. We’re surprised that it doesn’t have a different enough part number and that the wholesalers have seemingly been caught napping by the change. We’re told that some of the well-known Chinese assembly houses are now carrying the two chips as separate SKUs, but that’s scant consolation for a designer with a pile of boards carrying the wrong part. If you’re working with the P4, watch out, make sure your board is designed for the latest revision, and ask your supplier to check which chips you’ll get.
If the P4 is new to you, we’ve already seen a few projects using it.
3 thoughts on “ESP32: When Is A P4 A P4, But Not The P4 You Thought It Was”
Making some NC pin a Power pin is diabolical.
brilliant! i remember the same kind of problems with the atmega 328p and 328pb. samesamebutdifferent regarding full swing xtals.
but this is a sure way to avoidance of this p4 chip
Why, Expressif, why? Have you not learned anything from Microchip, Intel, Nvidia, USB-IF, etc? Your naming doesn’t make much sense as it is, why are you completely screwing this up?
How hard is it to come up with a system, that mostly makes sense? Not that hard and if you get in a bind, just add an alphabet after the part number and you are set. If it’s a breaking change, then you don’t pretend it’s the same part.
FU who ever FUC’d this up.
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