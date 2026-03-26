Modern Smartphone Vs. 80s Supercomputer

One of the most common ways of comparing the processing power of some microcontroller or older smartphone in a fantastical way was to say that they had more processing power than the Apollo Guidance Computer. While this sounds impressive on the surface, the AGC was the first integrated circuit computer ever built and is predictably under-powered by almost all modern standards. A more apt comparison would be to compare a smartphone to a supercomputer from some bygone era, and someone has recently done just that.

The linked article looks at a modern iPhone 17 compared to the Cray 2 supercomputer. When the Cray 2 was first built in the mid 80s, it was the fastest computer in the world at 1.9 GFLOPS using four vector processors. A modern iPhone is estimated to have slightly more than that, so in some ways the iPhone comes out on top.

However, the Cray 2 was built with vector processors, a specialized type of processor meant to perform rapid calculations on specific types of data sets. So the Cray 2 may have been faster at these types of tasks than the more general-purpose A19 processor, and the A19 may have the edge in other tasks.

The other major difference the article doesn’t discuss is what software runs on these computers. The Cray 2 supercomputer ran a modified version of UNIX System V, which at the time was owned by AT&T (and which ran on plenty of other computers as well). Although proprietary in some sense, it was much more open than Apple’s iOS operating system, allowing users to run whatever software they wanted to run on the supercomputers that they bought and paid for, and to modify many parts of the operating system itself. In that sense, the Cray will always maintain the edge over Apple and their walled garden.