A Mercury Rover Could Explore The Planet By Sticking To The Terminator

With multiple rovers currently scurrying around on the surface of Mars to continue a decades-long legacy, it can be easy to forget sometimes that repeating this feat on other planets that aren’t Earth or Mars isn’t quite as straightforward. In the case of Earth’s twin – Venus – the surface conditions are too extreme to consider such a mission. Yet Mercury might be a plausible target for a rover, according to a study by [M. Murillo] and [P. G. Lucey], via Universe Today’s coverage.

The advantages of putting a rover’s wheels on a planet’s surface are obvious, as it allows for direct sampling of geological and other features unlike an orbiting or passing space probe. To make this work on Mercury as in some ways a slightly larger version of Earth’s moon that’s been placed right next door to the Sun is challenging to say the least.

With no atmosphere it’s exposed to some of the worst that the Sun can throw at it, but it does have a magnetic field at 1.1% of Earth’s strength to take some of the edge off ionizing radiation. This just leaves a rover to deal with still very high ionizing radiation levels and extreme temperature swings that at the equator range between −173 °C and 427 °C, with an 88 Earth day day/night cycle. This compares to the constant mean temperature on Venus of 464 °C.

To deal with these extreme conditions, the researchers propose that a rover might be able to thrive if it sticks to the terminator, being the transition between day and night. To survive, the rover would need to be able to gather enough solar power – if solar-powered – due to the Sun being very low in the sky. It would also need to keep up with the terminator velocity being at least 4.25 km/h, as being caught on either the day or night side of Mercury would mean a certain demise. This would leave little time for casual exploration as on Mars, and require a high level of autonomy akin to what is being pioneered today with the Martian rovers.

Top image: the planet Mercury with its magnetic field. (Credit: A loose necktie, Wikimedia)