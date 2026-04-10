Implementing A Rhythm Game Entirely In A GPU Shader

Most rhythm games have a community creating custom charts, and Trombone Champ is no exception. What is exceptional, however, [CraftedCart]’s osu! played in a Trombone Champ chart.

It all started as a challenge to make the most unserious chart possible. Among some other ideas, [CraftedCart] eventually decides to make an osu! chart but play it in Trombone Champ. Okay, not a problem, let’s just–oh, you can’t run arbitrary code without a making a mod. So instead, they decided to use shaders on the GPU. There are, of course, all sorts of problems with such an idea. Being stuck in the fixed render pipeline of a game, you can’t just add any resources to your shader you want. This leads to using textures as memory, both the game state and the osu! chart are actually textures. Another interesting one is getting user input into the shader. [CraftedCart] solves that by connecting the position of the game object the background is rendered to to the cursor; then, the shader reads the world to local transform matrix to determine the mouse position. Finally, the graphics the player ends up seeing are rendered using ray marching.

Video after the break.



