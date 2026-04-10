Traditionally, identifying a bacterium requires peering through a microscope. Researchers from TU Delft want to trade your eyes for your ears when identifying bacteria. This is possible because they’ve crafted nanoscale drums that convert bacteria’s movement into sound.
The technique originated when Delft researchers noticed something odd. If a living bacterium were on a graphene sheet, it would beat a distinctive pattern that you can detect with a laser. Each drumhead consists of two graphene sheets laid over an 8-micrometer-wide cavity. The sheets are less than a nanometer thick.
The sounds are due to the subtle motion of the tiny lifeform. Scientists have known about these motions, but previously had to measure them en masse. The tiny drums can respond to a single organism, typically about 1 to 10 micrometers in size.
Graphene makes this sensor possible because it is thin enough to behave like a drum with such a tiny force, yet also strong enough to support the bacterium. At first, the technique was simply to determine if antibiotics were killing the bacteria. However, they found that specific bacteria produced audio with unique spectrograms.
It is foolproof, but machine language models can identify among three common bacteria with nearly 90% accuracy. The next step is to reduce the high-tech research setup to something practical for a hospital or doctor’s office. Early prototypes are now in use in two hospitals.
We’ve seen the benefits of automated microscopes that can detect a particular disease. This technology, refined, could go even further.
3 thoughts on “Bacteria Marching To The Beat Of A Tiny Drum”
Really cool idea. Could save a lot of lives. Shortening the time it takes for identifying an antibiotic is the difference between life and death or really bad outcomes.
90% accuracy is probably good enough, but I do wonder what the conventional approaches accuracy are.
I am not entirely sure about how the technology works. I understand that motion creates sound, graphene is a surface we can track deflections of with a laser, etc. maybe it’s an interferometer type set up? the specifics are what surprise me, these organisms are really small and translating what motions they make into spectral features is awesome.
I would love to play with the data for this. I can think of really great ways to deal with this type of data
This is also fun because if it gets miniaturized enough, in time you might be able to build a bacterial orchestra, with random patterns overlapping like Harold Budd’s.
Actually there are perhaps other ways to interact procedurally with graphene to play with sound ?
You could manipulate graphene especially at that size with a lot of ways. Heat changes would make graphene vibrate more. Similarly microwaves or maybe radio waves. It would also respond to pressure changes of the fluid, but the timescale of that would be a lot slower I think.
Lots of fun to be had. That said, if you like this idea there are tons of simpler more diy ideas that are similar. Less cool than a bacterial orchestra.
There are similar ideas to this too that could compete. Like surface acoustic wave sensors, or surface plasmon resonance sensors. Lots of cool stuff to explore
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