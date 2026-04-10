Battle Born Explains How Its Battery Thermal Safety Works

After users of Battle Born LFP batteries encountered issues such as a heavily discolored positive terminal and other signs of overheating, multiple autopsies showed that the cause appeared to be the insertion of a thermoplastic between the bus bar and the terminal. Over time thermal creep loosened the connections, causing poor contact and melting plastic enclosures. According to Battle Born, this is actually part of an ingenious thermal safety design, and in a recently published article they explain how it works.
The basic theory appears to be that if there’s a thermal event, the ABS thermoplastic will soften and reduce the pressure on the bolted-together copper bus bar and brass terminal. This then allows for an aluminium-oxide layer to form on the aluminium connecting bolt courtesy of the dissimilar copper/aluminium interface. Aluminium-oxide is non-conductive and thus interrupts the flow of current.
Of course, there are countless issues with that theory, least of all the many reports of in-field failures. We recently covered [Will Prowse] studying the death of one of these 100 Ah LFP batteries from brand-new to failure under controlled circumstances. This clearly shows the thermal creep loosening up the connection and causing poor contact between the bus bar, the bolt and the terminal, with poor contact and thermal issues resulting.
Naturally, [Will Prowse] had to address this most recent statement by Battle Born, with the latter taking care to indirectly attack and dismiss his findings. Here Battle Born’s argument seems to hinge on the removal of the lid damaging this aluminium-oxide layer and preventing the ‘thermal safety’ from working, yet not addressed are the many batteries that failed in the field and showed loose connections due to thermal creep from the ABS layer.
It’s also never addressed why these LFP batteries cannot simply be equipped with a traditional thermal fuse rather than this convoluted contraption, among many other questions that remain. Correspondingly [Will] is rather incredulous at this response, as should anyone be who has been following this saga.
9 thoughts on “Battle Born Explains How Its Battery Thermal Safety Works”
I suspect the company owner is probably moving assets to hidden places as fast as he can while stalling until this becomes a legal case.
I wouldn’t be surprised…
As someone who has never heard of Battle Born or Will Prowse, help me figure out who I trust less: companies potentially covering up design flaws, or youtube content creators potentially stirring up controversy to get clicks?
Noone can help you with that. Look at both sides and use your critical thinking skills to come up with your own opinion.
On the face of it: relying on an layer of ABS plastic to hold significant tension or compression on a joint goes against sane engineering practice because plastic will inevitably creep regardless of overheating or lack of.
That means the excuse given by the company is just a smokescreen. The contact will eventually fail regardless, which makes it a a bald face lie.
To make the point, for the ABS plastic layer to act as a “thermal fuse” relies on the idea that it becomes softer and creeps faster as the temperature rises. Unfortunately this is not an on/off effect. Plastic creep happens anyways and you lose tension on the joint gradually at normal operating temperature. It’s just a matter of time and thermal cycles when the joint becomes loose enough that it starts to fail.
The idea that this was an “intentional engineering choice” is just bullshit. If it was an intentional choice, it indicates that the company doesn’t know what the hell they’re doing.
Reading your comment provides plenty about your attitude towards both parties. My “click” is that you are seaking for attention (clicks) by “staging a battle”(“who I trust less”).
“The basic theory appears to be that if there’s a thermal event, …”
REALLY? Didn’t Will Prowse show there was deformation and connectivity issues at only 50% of rated “steady state current” spec?
Because they spent all that money to get the UL and CE ratings they can not change the design without significant expense and it also indicates a design flaw so all those useless batteries sold would have to be replaces. My guess is that they will stick to this line of defense until a lawyer(s) get involved because of loss of life and/or $10s-100s of thousands of dollars in lost property/damage.
I’m not sure enlarging the hole through the ABS and using a shouldered bolt or a spacer would constitute enough of a change to require a recertification, as the change is entirely captured, IE does not change dimensions.
He’d better get a patent on ‘corroded aluminum fuses’ /s (what a crock)
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