It’s fair to say that the topic of so-called ‘AI coding assistants’ is somewhat controversial. With arguments against them ranging from code quality to copyright issues, there are many valid reasons to be at least hesitant about accepting their output in a project, especially one as massive as the Linux kernel. With a recent update to the Linux kernel documentation the use of these tools has now been formalized.
The upshot of the use of such Large Language Models (LLM) tools is that any commit that uses generated code has to be signed off by a human developer, and this human will ultimately bear responsibility for the code quality as well as any issues that the code may cause, including legal ones. The use of AI tools also has to be declared with the
Assisted-by: tag in contributions so that their use can be tracked.
When it comes to other open source projects the approach varies, with NetBSD having banished anything tainted by ‘AI’, cURL shuttering its bug bounty program due to AI code slop, and Mesa’s developers demanding that you understand generated code which you submit, following a tragic slop-cident.
Meanwhile there is also rising concerns that these LLM-based tools may be killing open source through ‘vibe-coding’, along with legal concerns whether LLM-generated code respects the original license of the code that was ingested into the training model. Clearly we haven’t seen the end of these issues yet.
3 thoughts on “New Linux Kernel Rules Put The Onus On Humans For AI Tool Usage”
It’s never about the tools, it’s how you use them.
“Slop” is not generated by AI itself, it is triggered and planted by human. If motives are wrong, humans do not need AI to generate “slop”.
It would be hard to argue against the fact that LLMs enable humans to generate far more slop then if they didn’t have access to it. The average human developer doesn’t write more than 1000 lines of code a day. With LLMs, you can trivially generate 50,000 in one shot. The average experienced engineer can only review about 500 lines of code in a change reliably. Depends on code complexity. This makes slop inevitable and is why I call these tools “slop machines”.
Also, a lot of recent LLM workflows do not actually require a human in releasing slop onto the world. People can give an AI agent instructions and permission to “fix all bugs and add all features I need to open source projects that I run into”. True that is a human decision, but no human is driving just how much slop they have released onto the world. There are hundreds of bots out there right now trying to contribute to open source projects without oversight right now.
Accountability matters. With things like this though, a fly by nighter has nothing to lose but like any good gambler they might think everything to gain. It’s someone else’s project after all.
Responsible use of these technologies does exist. The modern trends in ai software development are including these less and less.
It’s quite unclear to what counts as “using AI tools” for a patch.
For example:
I search some API info online and end up reading it on one of those AI-generated SEO trap sites.
I generate a basic example with AI and then heavily build upon it with my own code.
I fully generate the code and just briefly review it.
The “Assisted-by” header does not make any distinction between these.
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