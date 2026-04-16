Emergency Bolt-Action Launcher For EpiPens

Imagine you and your friend are enjoying a nice sunny day, and BAM — they start to have a severe allergic reaction to who knows what. You have an EpiPen, but your friend is on the other side of a field! The solution? Obviously [Emily The Engineer] has only one option: build an entire EpiPen launcher!

Starting off the life-saving project, [Emily] prototyped with a 3D printed blank and a simple solenoid-controlled glorified potato cannon. This proved effective, as one would expect of such a project after successful tests on a human subject. However, there was one simple problem: what if you missed your initial shot?

To ensure no possible failed missions, a bolt-action magazine was retrofitted onto the device. Additionally, an air compressor placed in a mobile backpack carrier allows for repeated mobile use. Official testing was done on ballistic gel before a “war game” scenario played out involving an anaphylactic friend. As one would assume, this went perfectly, ignoring the time delay of having to wait for the compressor to build up enough pressure…

Anyways, even if you won’t be using this EpiPen launcher anytime soon, there are some actual DIY medical miracles you can look into! Something that’s a tad less insane to hack together than an EpiPen gun would be a splint. That is exactly what you can learn about here!