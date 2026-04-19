Sometimes, as hackers and makers, we can end up with messy lashed-together gear that is neither reliable nor tidy. Rackmounting your stuff can be a great way to improve the robustness and liveability of your setup. If you find this appealing, you might like CageMaker by [WebMaka].
This parametric OpenSCAD script can generate mounts for all kinds of stuff. Maybe you have a little network switch that’s just a tangle of wires on your desk, or a few pieces of audio gear that are loosely stacked on top of each other and looking rather unkempt. It would be trivial with this tool to create some 3D printed adapters to get all that stuff laced up nice and neat in a rack instead.
If you’re eager to get tinkering, you can try out the browser-based version quite easily. We’ve featured similar work before, too—many a maker has trod the path of rackmounting, as it turns out.
3 thoughts on “Rack Cage Generator Gets Your Gear Mounted”
That’s some fugly “squired plastic” aesthetics. A better result could be achieved with two bits of sheet steel, tin snips, drill, file and maybe can of spray paint.
Mmm. First, if you can’t say anything constructive, stay the fark off HAD.
Second, metalwork is its own art and not for everyone. Any given discipline has its pros and cons. Yes, there is the tendency, particularly with 3D printing, to say everything looks like a nail when all you have is a hammer. But the 3D printer hammer is more capable than many others. In this case, if you don’t like the aesthetics, Bondo and paint would work too. Your particular hammer need not be everyone else’s.
Also, you could just as easily say “Go buy a rack shelf” as there are both generic ones and those custom-made for specific pieces of hardware. This being HAD, however, we should revel not only in doing it ourself, but the many options available to do so.
I for one welcome this idea and want to explore it further as I really could have used this a few weeks ago but was too lazy to sort rack hole spacing and how to split pieces for my print bed.
>First, if you can’t say anything constructive, stay the fark off HAD.
First, toxic positivity is what led society into its current fυcked up state where half of adults need happy pills just to get out of bed.
>metalwork is its own art and not for everyone
Second, basic metalworking, carpentry, cooking (sic!) and other skills were taught in “practical skills” class when I was a teen. Idk, maybe now schools are too afraid to organize such things because brain dead smart-kids would challenge themselves to eat nails or throw saws at eachother for TikTok views so they teach them to chat with ChatGPT’s black box instead.
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