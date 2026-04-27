We use CAD packages in our 3D work, and it’s likely that many of us have become annoyed by the limitations of controlling the view of a 3D object using a 2D interface, our mouse. Joystick-like 3D controllers exist for this purpose, but [David Liu] found them inconvenient. He tried a trackball, but that didn’t improve matters. His response was to take the trackball and change the way it controlled the software, turning it from the equivalent of a ball rolling over a surface to a ball representing the object on the screen itself. He can turn and rotate the object intuitively just by moving the ball.
He started with a Kensington off-the-shelf trackball and adapted its electronics and handy twin optical sensors such that it worked in the required fashion. There was a lot of iterating and tuning to get the control feeling right, but he’s ended up with a peripheral that replaces both mouse and 3D joystick, and leaves the other hand free for those keyboard shortcuts.
He’s making a go of it as a product called the Rotatrix, which is definitely worth a look. But we know the Hackaday community, and we’re sure this will have given some of you ideas as to other new ways to control your CAD models. Here’s to a new era of useful peripherals!
One thought on “A Trackball 3D Controller”
Bah. Still waiting for my USB Robo Bitstik.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)