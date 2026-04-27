Sega Master System Controllers, Now With USB C

USB wasn’t even a gleam in an engineer’s eye when the Sega Master System hit the market in 1985. Today, we’re up to USB 4 or something, and the USB C connector is becoming a defacto standard for just about everything except desktop computers. [Retrostalgia] is embracing this by mating the control pad from Sega’s first international console with the connector of today.

Naturally, the Sega Master System did not use the Universal Serial Bus to talk to its controllers, so some conversion was in order. That’s achieved with the use of a RP2040 microcontroller, which reads the D-pad and action buttons via its GPIO pins. It then acts as a HID device when plugged into a computer or other USB host, showing up as a simple game controller. This is a particularly easy hack as the Master System controller is so simple, there’s no need to decipher any protocols or anything like that. It’s just about wiring up a few simple buttons. Beyond that, it’s just a matter of hot-gluing the RP2040 into the Master System controller housing, and making some room for the USB C port to sneak out the top. We’d have loved to seen a little extra hackery on this one, perhaps adding some rumble to a controller that was never, ever supposed to have it.

If you want to adapt authentic old controllers to work with modern computers and emulators, this project is a great place to start. It doesn’t get much simpler than the Master System, after all. You can always work your way up to more advanced feats later, like working with the beloved Wavebird. Video after the break.