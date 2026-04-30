A Tractor From A Small Town Might Just Be The Catalyst For Ousting Machinery DRM

Odd things sometimes pop up in the feed of a Hackaday scribe, not hacks as such, but stories with a meaning in our community. One such that’s come our way from a variety of sources over the last week features Ursa Ag, a small machinery manufacturer based in Alberta, Canada. The reason they’re in the news is because they have gained bulging order books by taking on the likes of John Deere with a tractor more like the one their customers’ parents bought back in the ’80s or ’90s. It’s a basic machine without much in the way of electronics, and certainly without all the DRM lockdown that has made those big manufacturers so unpopular.

It’s clear that Hackaday isn’t in the business of shilling Canadian tractors, but it should be of interest to readers because it represents an alternative route to challenge the DRM lockdowns than the legal and consumer routes we’ve previously reported on. The Ursa Ag tractor may be as niche Albertan as a Corb Lund CD, but it’s not the tractor itself but the idea which matters. We doubt much sweat will be shed by John Deere execs over a tiny company out on the prairies making a basic spec tractor, but given that Ursa Ag customers are reported as buying them because they have no DRM, the prospect of larger upstart competitors taking note and offering machines without it may cause them some sleep loss. The free market is held up to outsiders as perhaps the most American of ideals, and for it to eventually prove to be the means by which something intended to limit it might be defeated, is sweet justice indeed.

We’ve reported extensively on the Deere tractor saga over the years, but perhaps the best illustration of the self-inflicted damage the brand has suffered through DRM comes in their older products being worth considerably more than their newer ones.