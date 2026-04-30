Odd things sometimes pop up in the feed of a Hackaday scribe, not hacks as such, but stories with a meaning in our community. One such that’s come our way from a variety of sources over the last week features Ursa Ag, a small machinery manufacturer based in Alberta, Canada. The reason they’re in the news is because they have gained bulging order books by taking on the likes of John Deere with a tractor more like the one their customers’ parents bought back in the ’80s or ’90s. It’s a basic machine without much in the way of electronics, and certainly without all the DRM lockdown that has made those big manufacturers so unpopular.
It’s clear that Hackaday isn’t in the business of shilling Canadian tractors, but it should be of interest to readers because it represents an alternative route to challenge the DRM lockdowns than the legal and consumer routes we’ve previously reported on. The Ursa Ag tractor may be as niche Albertan as a Corb Lund CD, but it’s not the tractor itself but the idea which matters. We doubt much sweat will be shed by John Deere execs over a tiny company out on the prairies making a basic spec tractor, but given that Ursa Ag customers are reported as buying them because they have no DRM, the prospect of larger upstart competitors taking note and offering machines without it may cause them some sleep loss. The free market is held up to outsiders as perhaps the most American of ideals, and for it to eventually prove to be the means by which something intended to limit it might be defeated, is sweet justice indeed.
We’ve reported extensively on the Deere tractor saga over the years, but perhaps the best illustration of the self-inflicted damage the brand has suffered through DRM comes in their older products being worth considerably more than their newer ones.
8 thoughts on “A Tractor From A Small Town Might Just Be The Catalyst For Ousting Machinery DRM”
Whether it’s a Deere, a Tesla or a Kia, why do people continue to buy vehicles that can be bricked remotely at the whim of the manufacturer, or by anyone else who can gain access to the codes?
Same could be said for any Windows PC, for that matter. We are a couple of disgruntled Microsoft employees away from the end of civilization as we know it, after they remotely brick a billion PCs.
A decade or two ago I might have believed that, now I don’t know folks would even really notice – M$’ OS is no longer used in so many of those important functional areas any more, and when it is it will be the old embedded version of XP still in use despite it being out of support as replacing the hardware is expensive. And most of the rest are regular users that are likely doing almost everything on their phone (something I can’t understand, but appears to be a truth) anyway – so you might just have killed PC gaming, or caused such a spike in demand for SteamOS devices the market seems broken.
Now if Apple and/or Android did the same these days, or you could somehow get all of the Linux communities to do the same so the backbone of the internet is both broken and hard to recover in a sustained way…
Either way though the answer to the question of why we buy these things is in many cases we don’t know that risk exists, as nothing in the shiny product brochure warns us, and the ‘service manual’ if we can even find such a thing likely doesn’t spell it out either, though on that one reading between the lines…
For cars at least the option of buying a new non-computerized car is basically nil, maybe with the anticipated Slate pickup and at that point consumers will vote with the wallet like we see here for tractors.
As to why buy at all- you need a tractor and the only ones available are these DRM ones. No other choice except used which again the market has spoken. The lead time to develop and build new non-DRM tractors is a real thing and this company in the article did it! I hope they absolutely bring Deere et al to their knees.
I guess Deere could buy them out but you cannot buy someone out that won’t sell. Probably. Even if they do hopefully another one or many manufacturers will respond to the market forces and make more tractors that… consumers want and will pay for.
Wow! This is great news! Hopefully they won’t have any issues that would have the government makes things difficult for them.
Love that you mentioned Corb Lund. You’re not a niche Albertan yourself, are you?
(also love to see the market responding here. Occasionally, the free market actually works!)
John Deere can easily drive them out of business or just buy them long before it becomes real competition. In the meanwhile it’s actually useful for arguing against any monopoly allegations.
Nevertheless, it’s good news that they exist for now.
It is a shame that the good tech is paired with the awful DRM. Things like the automated driving tied to GPS coordinates is a great advancement in farming. But if the only way to have it is for JD to be allowed to nuke my tractor from orbit because I failed some automated DRM check I would rather use a shovel.
Knowing nothing about tractors but having seen what happened to the 3d printer market, I suppose that Chinese tractors will be making inroads anywhere they are not tariffed? If you are a self-repair person with fear of cloud tie-in then it is really hard to refuse Chinese hardware which is often the clone of an older model but running open source firmware, for 1/4th the price.
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