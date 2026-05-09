The Noctua Fan Files And The Limits Of 3D Printing PC Fans

After Noctua recently released CAD files for a range of their computer fans, one of the first thoughts that popped up for most people was: Can you just to 3D print their fans? Even though Noctua begs you not to 3D print the files and even says they changed the design slightly so it wouldn’t be the same anyway, the question persists. Fortunately, [Steve] of Gamers Nexus is here to help us answer the question of whether it makes sense to 3D print a computer fan.

Unsurprisingly, the answer is mostly a resounding ‘no’. After reworking the original CAD models to be both printable on a Bambu Lab FDM printer and printing the parts in PLA, the arguably most important part, the motor, still had to be sourced from an original Noctua fan. Although you could source a cheaper motor, that could change the fan’s characteristics.

The other issue is materials. The special polymer that Noctua uses for its fans is designed not to change shape significantly when the fan blades are spinning, whereas PLA and basically every other thermoplastic will likely deform enough to hit the inside of the fan with the blades. For this reason, a 3 mm gap was used in the PLA print compared with the approximately 0.5 mm gap of the original Noctua fan.

Using the professional fan tester and semi-anechoic chamber over at Gamers Nexus, the original and replica fans were compared, showing that the 3D-printed fan had a similar noise profile but produced only about half the airflow. This is likely due to the blade shape and angle, the increased gap, and probably a dozen other details that presumably justify putting a cool $40 down for the original fan.

In short, you’re probably best off using these Noctua fan CAD models for fit testing in a larger CAD model, or 3D printing it for a similar purpose, rather than for a functional fan design. At least now we know. Thanks, [Steve].