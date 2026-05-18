Small internal combustion engines usually keep things simple, relying on carburetors to handle metering the correct amount of fuel and air. Recently, [Carlos Takeshita] decided his small engine could use an upgrade in the form of electronic fuel injection (EFI).
The build began with a Predator 212, a popular gasoline engine from Harbor Freight. [Carlos] set about kitting it out with a missing tooth trigger wheel to measure the crankshaft position with a hall effect sensor. The engine also scored a custom-built aluminium fuel cell, complete with a high-pressure fuel pump and regulator suitable for driving the solitary fuel injector installed in the custom intake manifold. A Teensy 4.0 is charged with monitoring a manifold air pressure (MAP) sensor and the crank position, and choosing when and how long to fire the injector to dose the engine with the correct amount of fuel. Files are on GitHub for those eager to dive deeper.
It can be quite a job to convert an engine to run with electronic fuel injection, but you’re certain to learn a lot during the install and tuning process. We’ve featured similar builds many times over the years.
7 thoughts on “Small Engine Gets DIY EFI Upgrade”
An aluminium fuel cell or a fuel tank?
In motorsports, often “fuel tank” is called a “fuel cell” – unsure why and/or what the difference is, other than “cells” usually are boxier in shape.
OK, to me (not in(to) motorsports) a fuel cell is a device that oxidises fuel to output electricity.
Thanks!
It’s got something to do with regulatory compliance in racing, where you need to have leak-proof designs and internal bladders, vents and fittings, etc. Sometimes there’s a foam sponge inside to prevent sloshing.
Usually a fuel cell isn’t where the stock tank was, it’s a metal box, and it has a rubberized bladder inside it so that if the metal containment is damaged in a crash, the internal bladder has at least a chance of maintaining integrity against fuel leaks.
But overall I think it has a lot to do with fuel cell sounding cooler: it is a tank.
https://help.summitracing.com/knowledgebase/article/SR-05241/en-us
For reference
Nice… Now where’s an engine/small generator with a cam profile for Atkinson-cycle operation?
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