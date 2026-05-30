Keychain GameCube Controller Made Functional

Mini game controllers with buttons and joysticks that move like the real deal are a pretty cool keychain and fidget toy, but at least for some of us there’s this intrusive thought that tells us that it would be so much cooler if it actually was a functional game controller. Enter [Brux] tearing into a miniature GameCube controller and adding the required guts.

The keychain/fidget toy is made by Backpack Buddies and is one of a range of similar toys that feature buttons you can press and joysticks that move, giving a pretty good start on the externals of the controller. Once cracked open at the seam, some interior redecorating had to be performed to clear space and add something to mount switches onto. Here [Brux] opted to glue SMD switches to custom 3D components in lieu of a PCB. These were subsequently wired up with thin enameled wire, before attaching the original buttons to them following some more plastic surgery.

Some tiny joystick innards were then installed before gluing on the final buttons and joystick caps. As for how it all connects to a real GameCube, here an RP2040 was used to handle the translation of control inputs to the GameCube controller protocol. Then a GameCube controller was sacrificed for its cable and controller connector, but as can be seen in the video it does all work and creates the perfect controller for guests.