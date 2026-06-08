Goddard The Robot Dog Brought To Life

There’s not much more nostalgic for many than good ole’ Jimmy Neutron. This was true for [Kiara], who saw the gorgeous pupper Goddard and wanted him for herself. Of course, there was no solution other than to make an animatronic version of the robot dog.

Starting with some files ripped from a Jimmy Neutron GameCube game, Goddard was designed digitally before being printed in life size. Of course, for a true reproduction of the robot dog, the parts had to be prepped and painted in the iconic chrome and purple. A real plasma ball was used for the brain, and linear actuators were used for the legs. The head was able to be moved around similarly to professional animatronics using fishing line and servos. Put together the entire finished pup, looks incredible.

[Kiara] isn’t a stranger to the animatronic world, and Hackaday isn’t a stranger either. If you want to see some other funky animatronics to bring fiction to life make sure to check out the singing Magikarp. Or if you are wanting something a bit more serious, check out the dystopian work from Danny Huynh!