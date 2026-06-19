Come With Me If You Want To Weed: Autonomous Weedinator Robot Back For 2026

The WEEDINATOR agricultural robot is one of the longer-running projects we’ve featured here on Hackaday. We first featured it way back in 2017 for that year’s Hackaday prize, and after a nearly a decade of work on-and-off it has hit a very important milestone: it is now an effective horticultural instrument, as you can see in the latest demo video below.

There have been some big changes over the years. For one, the scope of the project narrowed considerably with the adoption of a commercial tractor as the base, specifically an Iseki 321 . They picked the Iseki after examining several competitors, and it won out because its hydrostatic drive was best able to handle the very low speeds desired. It looks like they’re now focused on cultivation — that is, tearing out weeds mechanically — rather than the flame weeder they started with. The cultivators are of the claw type, and has three claws powered via the tractor’s hydraulics for control in all three axis: X, Y and Z. Of course the project now leverages modern computer vision toolsets, using a combination of OpenCV and YOLO26n running on a Jetson Nano board. The robotics half of the equation is handled on an STM32 Nucleo.

Aside from being one of our longer-running submissions, we have to call out the team for being one of the very few — perhaps the only — to go to the effort of creating a theme song for their project. If you’ve only got a minute to see the robot run, you might as well look at the second video embedded below and give a listen.

While WEEDINATOR has got the most persistence, they’re not the only ones in the garden robot game. We’ve seen projects using everything from concentrated sunlight to precision-applied herbicides to clear unwanted plants over the years.

Promo video with theme song: