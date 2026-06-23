A Commodore Boombox: The 1350 As You’ve Never Heard It Before

No, this isn’t another product from [PeriFractic]’s revived company, though we hope he’s taking notes. This is, in fact, a hack on the beloved 1530 Datasette, using the tape mechanism and case to create a portable audio device for your precious remaining mix tapes. Well, [Jan Derogee]’s precious mix tapes, at any rate; we aren’t the government, we don’t know if you have any tapes, mixed or otherwise.

[Jan] started, obviously enough, with a Datasette, but they key was apparently to use a Made-in-Japan model– the Made-in-Taiwan units are a later development and victims of the old Commodore’s infamous obsession with cost-cutting. The main difference is that the Japanese-built Datasettes have two sets of screws: one to hold the tape mechanism in place, and the other to hold two halves of the case together. The Taiwanese units make one set do double duty. Doubtless more was saved through streamlining assembly than the cost of four screws, but either way it made those models difficult to work with for [Jan]’s purposes.

As you likely can tell from the photo, he simply splits the case, allowing the tape transport to remain in place with those Japanese screws, and inserts a 3D printed spacer to hold speakers, audio amplifiers, and a bay for AA batteries. For the people who really care about such things, the mod appears to be fully reversible, though you won’t be able to use it as data entry for your C64 until you do reverse it. Given how slow and dodgy tape loads could be, though, that’s not likely to bother many people, since it’s so much easier to load media onto the old breadbox from an emulated tapedeck.

If, on the other hand, you can’t stand the idea of using a Datasette for anything but data storage, maybe you should try connecting yours to a modern PC to remind yourself what it was really like. In either case, you can check out the 1530 Boombox at the link above or the video embedded below. For the actual Commodore product we didn’t see coming, click here for the phone.