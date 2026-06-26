Recently [Bits und Bolts] found himself in a bit of a pickle, when on boot his PC would complain about a connected USB device drawing too much power, before shutting down again. After unplugging various USB devices, the problem was narrowed down to an Elgato Cam Link 4K video capture device.
Some prodding and poking around with a thermal camera on the disassembled device while powered showed that an onboard IC had sprung a power leak. Sadly, even asking nicely, Elgato support wasn’t going to provide board-level repair help, so this was left as an exercise to the owner.
Although the markings on the chip didn’t offer much help, it turns out that this is a more common issue, with a convenient repair guide by [Uldis Melderis] identifying the part as the TI TLV62585 buck regulator.
After purchasing a couple of spares, the defective IC could then be replaced. Following this a quick test showing decidedly less angry electrons. From there it was a matter of reassembling the device in its plastic case and seeing whether the PC was happier with the now hopefully fixed device, which fortunately turned out to be the case.
Any such analysis and repair obviously raises a number of questions, such as why these buck regulators are dying, and why you’re supposed to just toss out a $100 device instead of doing a repair involving a $0.20 part and a few minutes with a hot air gun.
5 thoughts on “Fixing An Elgato Cam Link’s USB Current Draw Issue”
Saying “fixed for 25c” is being at least slightly disingenuous.
It would have cost the average Joe at least $100 to get this repaired, because we’re talking a minimum of an hour’s work in troubleshooting and then repairing, not to mention the tools that a non-techie person most likely won’t have.
On this website, “fixed for 25c” is accurate. Maybe you shouldn’t be here?
Yeah,
it’s like saying “got new teeth for 2$ at the dentist”. That’s the material price, not labor.
but – like this article – you COULD say “made myself new teeth for $2”. Which, if you could do it yourself, would be a true statement!
ie he wasn’t saying ‘took this somewhere and they fixed it for me for 25c”…
I had a Reolink camera crap out and traced it down to a failed 0402 decoupling capacitor. After some prodding, I got someone there to tell me the value and was able to fix it for a few cents + $8 shipping
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