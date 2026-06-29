2026 Frikkin Lasers Challenge: Super-Simple Laser Precision For Your Stargazing

Perhaps the hardest thing for amateur astronomers just starting out is finding the things you want to look at. Prolific maker [mircemk] has submitted a quick-and-easy star-hopper device that will help guide your binoculars with laser-like precision using things you likely already have on hand: a smartphone, a mounting plate, and a green laser pointer.

The smartphone is running AstroHopper, an astronomy app that uses GPS and inertial navigation to know exactly where your phone is pointing, and offer an image of the sky on the screen. There are many others of this ilk, and there’s no reason [mircemk]’s trick won’t work with your favorite. The trick is decidedly simple: the smartphone is mounted to a flat plate, in line with a green laser pointer. Careful placement aligns the axis of the phone and the laser, and the mounting plate is set up to fit a tripod.

Using it is simple: with a labelled view of the sky displayed on the screen, one lines up the phone/laser combo with the desired object, and activates the laser pointer. [micremk] has wired in an on-off switch for this purpose and a large external battery, rather than relying on the stock pushbutton. Since the axis of the laser pointer and the phone are aligned, a green line launches out into the heavens for you to follow with your binoculars. Once you locate that green dot, you can turn off the laser. Yes, the computer has helped you find the object, but your muscles are doing the slewing and that will make it much more likely you start to learn the sky yourself rather than relying on electronic magic.

This is probably the simplest hack we’ve yet seen in the Frikkin’ Lasers Challenge, and yet also one of the most practical. If you enjoy playing with radiation that’s spontaneously emitted, there’s still time to get your entry together — the contest runs until July 23, 2026.