Old Midi Instruments Don’t Like Modern Midi. What’s To Be Done?

In theory, MIDI is an electrical and protocol standard that allows any such equipped instrument or computer to talk to any other. But as the wonderfully named [Knob Monster] will tell you, when the computer is new, and the instrument is old, it ain’t that simple.

They specialise in using the Web MIDI interface to allow browser control of an instrument. This might typically be done with a USB to MIDI interface, but in this lies a problem. The 8-bit microprocessor on a 1983 synth has problems keeping up with the rapid-fire data that spews relentlessly from the supercomputer-grade machine controlling it, and bad things happen as a result.

Expensive MIDI interfaces have a buffer built in, but a better solution lies in the Web MIDI code itself. They detail how to use the Web MIDI API’s built-in packet scheduler to slow things down a little and let your Yamaha DX7 chill a bit.

Meanwhile, if you need a USB to MIDI interface, we’ve covered one in the past.