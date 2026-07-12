Hackaday Links: July 12, 2026

Although we’d rather bring you news of clever modifications and repairs down on the farm, more often than not, the name “John Deere” has appeared on the pages of Hackaday because of their opposition to farmers actually being able to work on the machines their livelihoods depend on. But thanks to a settlement reached between the company and the Federal Trade Commission this week, farmers seem to have been handed a much-needed win in the Right to Repair battle.

When a lawsuit against a company ends in a settlement, it usually means spending money they would rather pay than go to court. Indeed, earlier cases against John Deere have resulted in plenty of checks being written. But this time around, the FTC agreement requires Deere to make its diagnostic and repair software available to owners and independent shops. It also has a clause that prevents them from retaliating against owners who want to handle their own repairs rather than going through the company’s official service channels — hard to believe that’s something that actually needs to be specified, but it does give you a hint as to just how bad the situation has been. We’ll definitely be keeping an eye on this story.

Sounds like the Feds were busy this week, as the Federal Communications Commission also gave the green light to Reflect Orbital to launch a prototype satellite for their controversial “sunlight as a service” concept. The company plans to put the spacecraft into a roughly 600 km orbit around the planet, where it will deploy its 324-square-meter reflector and angle itself to illuminate a spot on the ground. It might sound like something a Bond villain would come up with, but Reflect Orbital says the capability will be used to beam sunlight directly onto solar panels at night and to provide light for search-and-rescue operations.

As you might expect, providing such a service on a global scale would require many such reflectors, which is where the concern really comes in. Critics note that a sky full of literal mirrors can cause all sorts of issues, ranging from the scientific to the scenic. The American Astronomical Society points out that each satellite in the constellation could appear to be four times as bright as the full Moon, and that it’s possible an amateur sky watcher could get an eyeball full of redirected sunlight should one of them unexpectedly zip past the aperture of their backyard telescope.

Moving from 600 km above to 400 meters below the surface of the ocean, the Royal Canadian Geographical Society and Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution have provided our first look at the wreck of Ernest Shackleton’s final ship, Quest. The schooner-rigged steamship was launched in 1917 and had a storied career that included not only a number of scientific expeditions but service during the Second World War. The ship ultimately met its fate in 1962 when it was damaged by ice and sank off the north coast of Labrador. The exact location of the wreck was unknown until its discovery in June of 2024.

Now, before you start questioning your knowledge of history, we should probably clarify that Shackleton was not exploring the Labrador Sea in 1962. He did, however, die aboard Quest in 1922 at the age of 47 as he was preparing to depart on another expedition to the Antarctic.

This next one isn’t new, but it’s the first time we’ve come across this gallery of gorgeous Soviet-era control rooms. Hackaday isn’t the place to dive into the political and socioeconomic aspects of the USSR. All we know is that they were putting out some damn fine-looking control panels back then. Half of them look like they wouldn’t be out of place on a Moon base, and the white lab coats with the little hats really complete the retrofuturism vibe. Now we have to go watch Chernobyl again.

In software news, FreeCAD has received a new tool that we know many in the community will be excited about: Banana For Scale. Forget the confusion between Metric and Imperial measurements. Placing a 3D banana in the scene alongside your rendered part provides a globally recognized size reference. While the free and open-source CAD package has often been criticized for being behind its commercial counterparts in terms of user interface and overall feature set, we think this addition should go a long way toward evening the scales — no pun intended.

Finally, Phoronix reports that Linux 7.2-rc3 includes several vital updates to device drivers for the Sega Dreamcast. Users running Linux on the ill-fated PlayStation 2 competitor will benefit from improvements made to the keyboard, mouse, and joystick interfaces. These fixes join the improved code for the console’s GD-ROM optical drive that emerged back in April. The “Year of the Linux Desktop” continues to be elusive, but it certainly looks like 2026 may finally be the Year of Linux on the Dreamcast.

See something interesting that you think would be a good fit for our weekly Links column? Drop us a line; we’d love to hear about it.