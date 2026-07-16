Google Earth Desktop Client To Be Retired In 2027

Come next year, those looking to explore the globe virtually via Google Earth will have to do so on their smartphone or from within their browser, as the search giant has decided to discontinue the service’s desktop client in June 2027.

The good news is, the lights won’t be going out immediately. According to a post made on Google Earth’s official support community by Community Manager [Aamir F.], the June cutoff date applies to new downloads, but nothing is changing on the backend, so existing installs will continue to work.

Now, while it’s safe to assume that you’ll have little trouble finding an alternate download of the Google Earth client for years to come, there’s no telling how long before they quit working. It probably goes without saying that Google won’t be providing updates to the software anymore, so if there’s any kind of breaking change on either the API side or at the OS level, that’s the end of the road. There’s always a chance that Google will decide to release the source and turn the whole thing over to the community… but we wouldn’t hold our breath on that one.

To be fair, we have absolutely no doubt that the majority of Google Earth users already access the service via the smartphone app or their browser. Honestly, you could say the same thing about most services these days. So in that respect, it’s not much of a surprise that Google doesn’t feel like keeping the native version going. That said, several commenters in the community thread pointed out features from the desktop client that aren’t available in the other versions.

Are you still using Google Earth on the desktop? Will this change impact something you’re working on? We’d love to get your take on this in the comments below.

Thanks to [Mark Lloyd] for the tip.