Hackaday Europe 2026 – Build A Cable Modem For Your Arduino

Even for those of us that are quite technically minded, we spend precious little time thinking about the cables that carry our signals and do all the important work we need them to do on a daily basis. A great deal of theory and engineering goes into making things like telephone lines and HDMI cables work, but we mostly just plug them in and get on with whatever we’re doing.
If this is your experience, you might find the Hackaday Europe talk from [Michael Wiebusch] to be particularly interesting. He dives into transmission line theory from an accessible standpoint, explaining how two disparate signals can go in opposite directions on the very same wire. Then he demonstrates the theory by building a cable modem… well, sort of!
Signal
Michael begins his talk by discussing the Telegrapher’s Equation, but only as a fakeout. Given the limited time on offer, he decided a quicker, easier explanation of the physics involved would be more appropriate. Key to this was explaining the difference between cables and transmission lines. To create a true transmission line, by his definition, he explains that there is a necessity to have two conductors that are relatively close together. Such a transmission line is effectively a distributed network of inductances and capacitances all the way down, though often we talk about “lossless” transmission lines for modelling purposes. He also covers the point of coaxial cables, wherein one conductor is wrapped around another to shield a signal from external noise, and to prevent signal from leaking out.
There are several basic facts to remember about transmission lines. They are fundamentally just channels down which EM signals can travel. It’s also good to remember that they delay signals. To a human, the signal may appear to travel instantaneously, but it does take time. This also has other impacts; for example, coax cables are filled with plastic, a material in which the speed of light is roughly 66% of the speed of light in a vacuum.
This slows the rate at which the field of an EM signal can travel to this fundamental limit. [Michael] also notes that transmission lines, as a wave medium, essentially allow waves travelling in different directions to pass each other, much like ripples spreading on the surface of a pond. This is why it’s possible to have bidirectional communication on a single transmission line. It’s also important to terminate a transmission line properly, such that the wave you’re transmitting down it ends where you want it to—at the receiver. Fail to terminate your transmission line, and you’ll have that wave bouncing back and forth which is undesirable for clear transmission.
[Michael] demonstrates basic transmission line theory by building a sort of cable modem out of an Arduino and some supporting hardware. He notes it’s not really a modem—there is no modulation or demodulation going on. Instead, he’s simply squirting TTL signals into either end of a cable and receiving them on the other end. The “black box” that couples the signals into and out of the transmission line is a simple directional coupler. Built out of resistors and an op-amp, it allows sending a signal down a transmission line, as well as receiving a signal coming the other way. The design works all the way down to DC logic level signals, which let [Michael] use it to send TTL signals up and down 50-ohm and 75-ohm coaxial cables. He notes this has very obvious practical applications where it’s desirable to reduce cable counts when sending signals in multiple directions, relating this directly to his professional work on science experiments.
If you’ve ever wanted to get two devices talking over a single cable in a relatively easy fashion, then [Michael’s] talk may be valuable to you. At the very least, it’s a great way to learn some of the basics of transmission lines and better understand what’s going on when you shoot a signal down a random bit of wire. It’s all good stuff.
6 thoughts on “Hackaday Europe 2026 – Build A Cable Modem For Your Arduino”
Whaaaa? Assuming we’re talking about an electrical cable, with a metal conductor, the plastic is an insulator, and the signal travels on the conductor, which is metal, so the speed of transmission is the electrons on the metal. The insulator is immaterial, no? Could be rubber or wood or even marshmallow (depending on the breakdown voltage thereof, I suppose.)
Or did I miss something?
I think they meant the EM field that propagates with the signal.
Speed of light only in free space. Relative permitivity and permeability sets it else where.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Velocity_factor
Wish there was another name for the maximum speed of light.
Yup.
The signal doesn’t actually travel in the wires. Electrons travel in the wires, but they aren’t carrying your signal.
The signal itself is the electromagnetic wave, and it travels outside the wires. The signal travels in the dielectric, with the wires to guide it.
The dielectric makes an enormous difference to the signal. In a vacuum, the signal will travel at light speed. In anything else, the signal will move slower – how much slower depends on the dielectric.
Really cool! Could you modify this to add a DC offset to carry power too?
Just wanted to note that 1GBase-T (and above) copper Ethernet has always done this. It’s a point-to-point link where each side transmits and receives on the same (4) pairs of wire. The PHY at each end has a hybrid that subtracts what is being sent from what is seen on the wire, to derive the signal coming from the peer.
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