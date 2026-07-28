A talk from the recent Electromagnetic Field event in the UK caught our eye, in which [Amy Jeskins] looked at the overlooked engineering skill of pattern cutting. She takes us through the mechanics of creating a pattern for a piece of clothing, and asks why it is not a skill taught to engineers.
She’s a specialist in theatrical costume, and the talk takes us through some examples of her work before looking at the history of tailoring and pattern making. She explores flat cutting and draping a pattern on a form before coming into the present day with CAD packages designed for clothing work. It’s the social aspect of the talk that’s perhaps the most interesting, looking at how it has become a gendered skill and thus not something considered where it should belong, as engineering. We’re reminded of one of the most important additions for a healthy hackerspace, a textile room, as we’ve seen people there bridge this divide from both directions.
If you have never made a piece of clothing then we’d suggest giving this talk a watch, and maybe taking up a sewing machine to give it a try. In the past we’ve taken you through some of the prerequisites for a textile bench. The full talk is below the break.
13 thoughts on “Why Is Textile Work Not Taught To Engineers?”
UNL just shut down their textile department. Looks like a lost oppurtunity.
Successfully complete an engineering degree (on it’s own, or in combination with (an)other degree(s)), then ask.
Knock it off.
Most of the tech out there exists simply because of textile production.
What are we even doing here man
we need to MAXIMIZE testosterone among engineers! that is the only way American engineering will have something to jump up in the air and smash its chest into that of a testosterone-fueled robot (our only worthy chest-thumping mate!) textiles will just make their equipment shrivel up!
I’m guessing this is the latest red-team blue-team brainrot?
Got these people angry and seething at their own hormones, it’s ridiculous
Not textile work, cloths making. She is talking about making cloths, textile making is making fabric.
Pattern making is an art of its own, which requires one learns about not just alterations in general, but cloths design, which is what, 4 years in technical college? Yes, mechanical engineering is part of the curricula, because you also HAVE to learn both thread making and textile making, so when designing pattern, you account for the inevitable fabric stretching/folding.
RE: “…why it is not a skill taught to engineers?” because (at least in the US, the area where I live) it pays minimum wage. Why would one want to work for minimum wage if lowly store manager makes what, two-three times more?
To justify some academic’s navel-gazing and assuage their narcissistic ego injury
I’ve played with e-textiles for quite some time, and in some cases the conductors were woven right into the fabric. I even was able to visit a facility in Watsontown that made us some samples.
I needed a strangely shaped cordura package for a handheld device. I tried creating the pattern by hand. In the end, I had to take the Solidworks created 3D shape and make my own code to “wrap” it in flat panels where the stress was kept to a certain level. That allowed me to generate something which looked really nice and held the shape I wanted. I could find nothing online for this one-off which would let me do this: 3D shape in -> pattern out.
The reason it’s gendered is the rewards/incentives at play. Sure there’s some engineering involved in clothing design and manufacture, but that’s 1%-10% of the value at most. Very very few people buy clothing because it can stand a certain number of duty cycles, or can support a given load, and the ones that DO buy very little clothing, precisely due to the aforementioned characteristics (I have duluth pants that are into their second decade, and not through lack of use). Engineering is mainly about function, clothing is not mainly about function, especially in terms of $$$.
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