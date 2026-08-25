Native SMB3 Client Brings Modern NAS Access To 20-Year-Old PowerPC Macs

As software updates cease for operating systems, they eventually begin to lose access to parts of the LAN and internet due to out of date encryption features, as well as the inability to handle file sharing protocols like SBM3, which is somewhat of a necessity if you have e.g. a NAS on the LAN. Such too was the case with [watermark_hd]’s 20-year old PowerPC Macs and their installations of OS X Tiger and Leopard.

Cue Aqualink, a native SMB3 client for these older OS X versions that uses [Ronnie Sahlberg]’s libsmb2 server/client library for SMB2 and SBM3. The source code can be found over on GitHub, along with a Japanese translation. By using a local WebDAV server Tiger’s built-in mount_webdav feature can be used to mount these remote volumes.

While you can often still use SMB1 even on modern Windows and Linux/BSD via Samba, allowing even retro systems like these PowerMacs to speak SMB3 is at least a great boost for network security, even if the aforementioned encryption shortcomings mean that you cannot quite run encrypted file shares yet.

Although OS X eventually began to adopt modern SMB versions, some of us may remember how incredibly buggy they were, to the point that us OS X users often had to fall back to CIFS (SMB 1.0), so this is another potential use for this Aqualink application.