Reject Fluid Simulations, Return To Rheoscopic Fluid

Fluid simulations are one of the “killer apps” of high-performance computing, but if you can’t afford the performance, they can take a depressingly long time to run. Depending on your use case, as long as you keep the Reynold’s number in mind– or are just looking for a qualitative look at pretty flows–you might be able to get away with purely-practical simulations using rheoscopic fluid, as [Visual Thinker] demonstrates in a recent video.

The fluid, as you can guess from the name, lets you scope out rheos— that’s flow, for those of you didn’t take Greek. Making it is as simple as you could ask for: get some mica flakes, which are readily available to add ‘sparkle’ to cosmetics, and mix with water and a drop of soap. The soap isn’t always necessary, but depending on your mica it helps keep it in suspension and avoid clumping– [Visual Thinker] found it helped him a good deal. Being flat plates of reflective material, the mica flakes catch the light and sparkle beautifully– and since they align with the fluid shear, they show you exactly what’s going on in your ‘simulation’.

[Visual Thinker] isn’t starting with serious simulations; the first thing he tries is essentially a toy that lets him see fluid flow around a Benchy by sticking magnets in it and using it to move a cross-section of its hull though a thin layer of fluid sandwitched betwixt pieces of laser-cut acrylic. We don’t call it a toy to disparage it, though– we totally want one. [Visual] mentions the idea of a coffee table combining the concept with the kind of underslung mechanism we see in sand drawing tables, which sounds dangerously hypnotic. If any of you build one, please try and tear your eyes away long enough to let us know.

He has another beautiful piece that make the video worth watching: a wind-tunnel, again made of laser-cut acrylic and printed parts. With careful consideration of the scale and flow speeds, that one might actually prove useful– and even if it doesn’t, it’s pretty enough that it doesn’t really matter. Beauty has its own utility sometimes.

Most wind tunnels we see around here use actual wind, but rheoscopic fluid was invented for this sort of thing, even if it does make for pretty baubles.