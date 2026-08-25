AI Book Scanning: Just What Is A Rare Book?

One of the stories of the last few weeks has been that AI companies have been scanning books in very large numbers in order to train their models with content guaranteed to have been written before 2002, and thus AI free. It’s caused some outrage, because of the size of the operation, and because the scanning process is destructive. In particular the phrase being bandied around is that these are rare books, and it’s this phraseology I find problematic. I think it’s time to unpack why that is the case.

It’s Not Book Burning, Folks

Before I worked for Hackaday I had a long career in and around the publishing industry, mostly on the electronic side, but from time to time crossing paths with my colleagues in the world of paper-based publishing. I understand the appeal of a good book, I’ve spend a lot of my life among bibliophiles, and let’s just say I own a few books myself. In particular I understand the symbolism of destroying books, bringing to mind as it does the actions of repressive regimes. I have stood in Bebelplatz in Berlin where the photo of Nazi student organisation members burning the library of Magnus Hirschfeld’s institute was taken in 1933, and if you know me, you’ll have an idea why that’s close to home. But for all that, what the AI companies are doing is not the same thing.

In this case they’re destroying the books for two reasons. Firstly, as I remember from a previous employer in the publishing world, it’s much easier to digitise a stack of papers than it is a bound book. Thus I’m pretty sure that’s one reason they remove the binding before digitising the pages. Then secondly, as I understand it it’s a copyright issue. If they buy a book, digitise it, and destroy the physical copy, they can legitimately claim that only one copy of it exists, and they hope, sidestep copyright claims from publishers.

When Rare Maybe Isn’t Really Rare At All

Perhaps the most pertinent question then is just what are the books being scanned and destroyed? They’re almost universally described as “rare”, but is that accurate or sensationalist? It brings to mind a dusty library filled with priceless tomes hand-transcribed by monks which it would be a crime to destroy, but there’s something that explodes that vision in an instant.

If you read the reports of what’s happening, they are ordering books by ISBN number. That’s an international system for identifying books, which was only introduced in 1970. If they’re ordering a book by its ISBN, it’s no medieval illuminated manuscript.

So the books being scanned and destroyed are relatively new, but can they still be described as rare? In that case just like anything else mass-produced since 1970, how many survive depends on the size of the original print run and how valued they have been since. So a few of these books can be physically rare in the sense of being uncommon, but if they are next-to-valueless, it’s fairly obvious nobody has particularly cared about their survival up to now. It’s likely that any books printed since 1970 which are both rare and of value will have their future assured, so the AI industry is not committing the wanton destruction of culture the reports would like to suggest.

You Need To Know Just How Many Books Get Pulped Every Year

I’m left feeling that a combination of the symbolism of destroying books along with a distaste for AI companies has inflated the status of these books well beyond their worth. If people truly had a care for old books they would be shocked to know how many are pulped each year by the paper recycling industry.

The publishing industry has been churning out mass-produced books for centuries now, so the world is awash with old books. Where do these newly-minted bibliophiles imagine they all go, to the Great Library In The Sky? I haven’t even touched yet upon the publishing industry, which pulps vast quantities of brand new unsold books every year. Where is the outrage, I ask?

We all love to dunk on AI companies, and Heaven knows, there are plenty of reasons to do so. Among all those reasons, sadly destructively digitising books is pretty low on the list. Please, ask the other questions, the ones they really don’t want to answer!

Header image: Yair Haklai, CC BY-SA 4.0.