Folding a sheet of metal in a straight line is one thing, but how does one fold multiple curved lines into a sheet of aluminum without fancy machines? [John] demonstrates how to do exactly that with little more than hand tools and a fair bit of patience. The secret is drilling a lot of small holes along each fold line.
First, a bit of background. [John] wanted to fabricate a curved piece of aluminum as cover that would match the sleek aerodynamic lines of a Belly Tank Lakester. The trick is that there isn’t a single straight line to be found, and the fold lines are all curves. How can one do such folding with only hand tools?
[John] found that fabrication was possible by drilling small holes all along each fold line, then carefully bending as needed. The line of holes weakens the metal, acting like a score line, and allow the required curves to be made cleanly. There’s some finishing work and straightening involved, but the hard part of making the actual folds is taken care of.
One method that didn’t work was cutting a shallow groove in the metal to create something like a pre-scored fold line. [John] tried this and found that while the metal does indeed fold along the weakened line, the aluminum tends to crack in the process. When making a line of holes instead, the metal between each hole bends nicely.
This technique does mean the finished part ends up with small perforations along each fold, but the part is mounted on the bottom of the car and [John] says that he’d have to look quite closely to notice. A little polishing goes a long way, too.
We have covered many ways to bend sheet metal and while machinery exists to do it exceedingly well, great results can be had with little more than simple tools and some patience.
Watch [John] go through the process in the video embedded below, or skip to 7:55 if you just want to see the end result.
15 thoughts on “How To Fold Curved Lines In Metal Without Fancy Tools”
This looks surprisingly good for such a method. I know how difficult it is to make some of those shapes, even with proper tools. Or maybe it’s just me. I might have to try it sometime.
And as we all know, the air holes make it faster.
What about no through “holes” ?
honestly this ought to be very straightforward to weld up with a basic TIG set, much easier than joining two separate sheets since you don’t need the weld to be structurally perfect as the adjoining faces are already actually one piece
I would imagine it would end up like the grove he tried and leed to cracking
I suspect that the holes provide strain relief. Because the fold line is a curve the material is sort of twisting a little along its length, and the perforations provide lots of small points of relief along the way.
Those are speed holes. They make the car go faster.
If scoring a groove doesn’t work, there’s a method from arts and crafts: you can start the fold by pressing and dragging a ballpoint pen along the line. That way you can fold little boxes or fancy shapes out of soda cans or thin walled soup cans, or emboss artwork that shows up as raised forms on the other side.
The same technique should work with thicker sheets – you just need a bigger stylus and apply more pressure. You could make one out of a steel rod and a bearing ball – drill a hole in the end, drop the ball in, and hammer the sides in just slightly to capture the ball.
Alternatively, you can take a blunt chisel and a hammer, and tap along the fold line.
If is not a structural part aluminium, a good pass in the kitchen oven at max helps al lot the ductility, unless it is electron and few aeronautical grades, that do the exact opposite: it gets harder when heated (annealing)
There is a well established artisan technique using a variety of English Wheels. I’ve seen tear drop motorcycle tanks (made in two halfs) and fenders only using this method.
English wheels work well, but they are “fancy tools” which is not what this thread is about. I have lots of tools, English wheel is not one of them.
What’s even more interesting is removing curved features from metal parts, without creasing the metal, i.e., dent pulling.
There’s a guy in town here who’ll come to your parking lot and massage the dents from your car on the spot. He’ll use a hot air gun, suction cups and levers and actual hand massaging the metal. For many dents with no creased metal or broken paint, it’s restored like it never happened.
You can watch him doing it, but it’s still magic to see the dent just disappear. The guy is an artist, and really understands how the strains in metal can be worked.
It’s called PDR (paintless dent removal).
Naming isn’t explaining.
How i’ve done that to steel is cut the shape out of thicker material for both sides, sandwiching the sheet to be bent between them in a wise and the softly hammering the sheet with a sheetmetal hammer. Haven’t done aluminium, it needs heat, atleast, and probably a plastic hammer.
Use the correct grade of aluminum and anneal as needed and you can just do a bend like this with a hammer and dollys. Or a crescent wrench
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