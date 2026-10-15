Hand-Machined Stake Sharpener Just In Time For Dracula Season

Vampires aren’t as common as they once were, but in most places they aren’t fully protected and it’s still possible to get a tag for legal hunting come October — at least if you’re using traditional weapons, like a good old wooden stake.

[This Old Tony] on YouTube didn’t have a good old wooden stake handy, but he does have a machine shop. Does he turn stakes on a lathe? Hardly. He turns an aluminum block into a giant pencil sharpener so he can use his drill to make vampire-removers out of any stick he finds.

If you thought that intro was too silly, you can skip the video. [Tony] is a funny guy, and is obviously enjoying himself in the voice over. He also obviously knows his way around a machine shop, and the 22 minute video shows every step of making a tool from a solid block of aluminum and some steel plate. It isn’t as soothing as some machinist’s videos are, though, as roughing out the 30 degree interior cone that will hold the stake against the steel blade is somewhat nerve-wracking to watch. Getting the blade mount tangent to the cone may have been trickier machining overall, but [Old Tony] nails every step. He’s now ready to dust any Nostferatu or Lasombra who darkens his door, assuming he has the strength to hammer the 3″ stakes he’s making through their undead ribs.

We’ve been enjoying [Old Tony] since we saw him build his own CNC table, only to ignore it in favour of his hard-earned skills. If you like that sort of thing, take a look — [Tony]’s cutting wit can make even videos about boring tools entertaining.