Vampires aren’t as common as they once were, but in most places they aren’t fully protected and it’s still possible to get a tag for legal hunting come October — at least if you’re using traditional weapons, like a good old wooden stake.
[This Old Tony] on YouTube didn’t have a good old wooden stake handy, but he does have a machine shop. Does he turn stakes on a lathe? Hardly. He turns an aluminum block into a giant pencil sharpener so he can use his drill to make vampire-removers out of any stick he finds.
If you thought that intro was too silly, you can skip the video. [Tony] is a funny guy, and is obviously enjoying himself in the voice over. He also obviously knows his way around a machine shop, and the 22 minute video shows every step of making a tool from a solid block of aluminum and some steel plate. It isn’t as soothing as some machinist’s videos are, though, as roughing out the 30 degree interior cone that will hold the stake against the steel blade is somewhat nerve-wracking to watch. Getting the blade mount tangent to the cone may have been trickier machining overall, but [Old Tony] nails every step. He’s now ready to dust any Nostferatu or Lasombra who darkens his door, assuming he has the strength to hammer the 3″ stakes he’s making through their undead ribs.
We’ve been enjoying [Old Tony] since we saw him build his own CNC table, only to ignore it in favour of his hard-earned skills. If you like that sort of thing, take a look — [Tony]’s cutting wit can make even videos about boring tools entertaining.
7 thoughts on “Hand-Machined Stake Sharpener Just In Time For Dracula Season”
The same result could be achieved with a simple lightweight belt sander – and in fact that’s how pencils are sharpened in the factory. Unfortunately that wouldn’t generate as many youtube clicks as wasting a lot of material machining some aluminium billet.
unfortunately this is the status of YouTube nowadays. “shenanigans” with entertainment value.
being funny while teaching is great. doing “stupid shit for views” is the problem.
the worst part is that the “stupid shit for views” always wins. look at Linus tech tips. it used to have some informational value, nowadays it’s just “guy drops a hard drive for YouTube views”. and jakkuh, Linus’ former right hand, has now a YouTube channel that started ok and it’s now fully consumed by the character of “guy who doesn’t know shit buys expensive tools to do one job and does it wrong for views”
Don’t encourage him.
This would be a relevant criticism on an LTT video or similarly trash channel. However this is a real product people buy and sell that he just felt would be a fun project.
This old tony is an OG machining channel parody. The problem is that all the sponsor-linked patreon-begging affiliate-selling “funny maker” channels that multiplied like rabbits in the past few years kinda ruined the whole show.
This is something that is an actual product that people actually use because using a knife or sander takes more time and effort. He just decided to make one because he wanted one and thought it’d be fun to make it himself.
So not only is this reply lame since he’s not making something trashily, it’s also just wrong since there are commercial products out there for it.
As he points out in the video, the typical large-pointy-stick-maker would do even better with a chainsaw and/or an axe, which is less elegant but more field-portable and universally useful than either.
In defense of this design, though, there’s a reason that commercial pole and stake-sharpening tools use it too – it’s rugged, simple, easy to take out into the field or garden, and requires no maintenance aside from occasional blade sharpening and adjustment. The hefty planer-style blade is also capable of sharpening green wood, which sandpaper is really not – and that’s pretty much always what you’ll be working with if you’re out making fence posts or hunting vampires in the wild and not in your shop.
I hate lame clickbait videos as much as the next guy, but ThisOldTony is not that. He puts out one video like every six months. He does actual quality work and talks through it. Anyone ranting this is clickbait trash is either an idiot or didn’t watch the video.
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