Super Mario Galaxy Now Runs On The GBA

Joining the ranks of fresh backported Nintendo games is Super Mario Galaxy for the Nintendo Game Boy Advance (GBA), courtesy of [Tobias Friedly], AKA [Tobi]. In a recent video he announces the release of this game, along with the release of the source code of the engine and all the game’s code in a GitHub project.

Naturally none of the original Wii game’s assets are provided to appease Nintendo’s vicious lawyers, so you’re expected to bring your own super-legally acquired ISO image or equivalent to fill in these blanks when you build your ROM for the GBA.

This is a mostly complete port, even integrating the star pointer despite the GBA’s limited number of controls compared to the Wii. In some situations it’s opted to have star bits automatically collected to work around this limitation, which is probably a quality-of-life improvement that many SMG players will appreciate.

For the game’s logic a lot of code was borrowed from the recently decompiled version of the original game, which saved a lot of time even if the GBA’s hardware is no match for the Wii’s. From the gameplay in the video it definitely looks like a playable version of the game, with an acceptable frame rate that looks to be worth a try.