A Walkie Talkie Interface For Claude

[Bookmari] had a problem — working as a delivery driver, they wanted to work on various projects with Claude Code while out and about. Unfortunately, it simply wasn’t practical to write prompts and read answers on the job. Thus, they whipped up Walkie Claudie, so they could use their voice instead.

The concept is simple enough, it’s an interface that lets you talk to Claude using speech recognition, and lets Claude talk back to you with a text-to-speech engine. It runs on a smartphone, with a direct network connection to the PC running Claude, though you can use a VPN if you’re distantly located. [Bookmari] has a push-to-talk setup so that pushing a button on their Bluetooth earbuds lets them talk directly to Claude. There’s also a special mode to keep the channel active during long pauses if you need a while to collect thoughts and vocalize them. Just for fun, the interface is styled like an old-school walkie LCD, and there’s fun little details like synthesized squelch and channel-switch noises and so on.

If you’re looking for a way to stay hooked up to your AI assistant at all times, this could prove useful to you. Alternatively, consider if maybe it’s worth taking a break sometimes, or check out other Claude Code projects we’ve seen of late.