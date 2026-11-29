For measuring extremely small displacements, there’s no substitute for an interferometer: these instruments use interference between two beams of light to track shifts in optical path length, reaching resolutions measured in nanometers. Unfortunately, such sensitivity usually makes alignment difficult; in theory, at least, a self-mixing interferometer using a single laser diode offers a simpler approach. However, as [Zachary Tong] discovered, it’s still far from straightforward to implement.

Instead of an external optical path, a self-mixing interferometer uses the laser cavity itself as a reference: the measurement beam is reflected back into the diode, where interference fringes appear as variations in the laser’s output power. The measurement circuit simply needs to supply a constant current to the diode, then measure the laser’s output power using a photodiode; in this case, the photodiode was packaged with the laser. The greatest difficulty arose from the laser diode’s multiple longitudinal modes. A laser can have multiple resonant modes at slightly different frequencies, and over longer displacements, shifts between resonant modes created a pulsing, oscillating effect in the measured signal strength; to make matters worse, this also changed the distance between interference fringes. This made it very difficult to accurately measure displacement using this setup; it took a machine-learning model to get any decent results.

With the addition of another photodiode, this pulsing effect is stable enough to use for its own form of interferometry, and could be combined with the standard approach for improved results. However, switching the laser diode to a single-mode model improved results considerably more, eventually reaching a resolution of a few hundred nanometers and a delay of a fraction of a second.

We’ve seen [Ben Krasnow] explore this kind of interferometer before, but the signal processing involved explains its obscurity. On the plus side, it does eliminate the alignment steps, which have inspired so many creative solutions.