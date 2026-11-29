Over the decades, the number of electronic devices that are being implanted in human bodies has rapidly increased. Along with the transition away from nuclear battery-powered pacemakers and similar devices, the need to recharge chemical batteries and connect to embedded sensors and processors has increased. In a recent research article by researchers including [Hyung Joon Shim] in Science Advances, a new type of bioelectronic outlet is demonstrated.

Although wireless power and data transmission are definitely an option, these suffer from a number of disadvantages, including the requisite antenna and electronics, the potential harm from waste heat with wireless charging to surrounding tissues, and the attenuation of any RF signal within the salt-water environment of the human body. This makes a direct pluggable interface still highly relevant for such implanted devices.

In this paper, the researchers describe their implantable bioelectronic outlet (IBO), which allows for low-voltage signal transmission up to 16 Mb/s and battery charging at 2.5 Watt. During rodent-based tests of such IBOs, no issues were detected over the course of a year, with seemingly good biocompatibility.

For the conductive material, PEDOT:PSS was chosen as a common biocompatible conductive material, with multiple conductive layers separated by a polymer insulator, compatible with microneedle arrays. For those who imagined The Matrix-style jacks, this means they can rest easy: nearly invisible needles that barely leave a mark on the skin are a more likely form of ‘jacking in’ for these IBOs.

Of course, not all implants need a battery.