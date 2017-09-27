At some point, cleaning out the spare parts bin — or cabinet, or garage — becomes a necessity. This is dangerous because it can induce many more project ideas and completely negate the original purpose. [Chaotic Mind], considering the pile of batteries he’s collected over the past decade, decided that instead of throwing them out, he would recycle them into a grotesque USB power bank.
Inside the bulk of this power bank are an eye-popping 64 18650 Lithium Ion cells, mostly collected from laptop batteries, and wired in a parallel 8×8 pattern with an estimated capacity of over 100,000mAh(!!). The gatekeeper to all this stored energy is a two-USB power bank charger board from Tindie.
Ah — but how to package all this power? The handy man’s secret weapon: duct-tape!
This brick of batteries is probably unwieldy for most daily use purposes, but we can see it having a place on an extended camping trip or the like. It is still a huge potential danger as there isn’t any charge balancing integrated into the bank, and the potential for catastrophic failure of any of the smaller or older cells is immense considering the amount of time it takes for this monster to charge — it took two hours to charge from 90% to 91% at 1.2A.
At least [Chaotic Mind] has his fire extinguisher handy!
17 thoughts on “Monstrous USB Power Bank”
Since the cells are in parallel, no charge balancing is necessary. Especially at the extremely low loads he’s using.
By 8×8 pattern, I think they mean it has 8 parallel banks of 8 series cells.
at 1:21, he specifically says “… 8 by 8 arrangement, all placed together in parallel”.
That many cells in parallel, with some cells of dubious state of health, seems a little dangerous; if one of them has some dendrites (because of being deep discharged previously), and develops an internal short, all of that energy is going to be dumped into a single cell.
Also, the apparent lack of a fuse can make life interesting.
That’s what I was about to say: when the cells are wired in parallel, they automatically balance themselves. It’s when the cells are in series where you need an external balance-circuit.
Dam! that is one heck of a battery pack!
If some of the cells are a bit poked it may not get to 100% but would be interesting to see it running some usb devices and see how long it will last.
So he’s charging each cell at approx. 19mA? I’d say there is room for faster charging :)
The real issue here is: If one cell fails, it could turn into a serious fire hazard if there’s no cell-level protection…
Maybe that would the making of a future video :)
It would power your tesla for a minute or two I guess…
While putting on a splendid fireworks show
Seriously don’t even attempt to think about taking that on a plane… let alone carrying out the task of taking that on a plane… Even if the maker of this don’t get shot if he did try to do so, he probably already made some list of important people already!
That is how awesomely useful this pack is, now to make it more awesome ny adding more USB charging sockets, maybe a 16 device charging bank for that hack-meet event in the (likely near) future.
No, you are not allowed to carry LI batteries over 150Wh on a plane, this contraption has more than 300Wh.
I thought it was 100Wh?
Aah, it’s 100Wh per battery and if you call the airline to ask permission you can take two spares of 160Wh each.
This is why for instance the Dell XPS 15 has a 99Wh internal battery, and why the bigger external packs intended for charging laptops tend to top out at 26.8Ah or 99Wh at 3.7V.
Wouldn’t a lot of the :Lipo cells be bad sitting around for months and years? Maybe there is something I don;t understand.
:Lipo“Lipo” don;tdon’t
Thanks did it too fast and they don’t let you edit.
All I could think when I saw this:
Student builds clock, gets suspended….
For the love of god put some fuses one it. Even with less than healthy fuses… imagine the fault current on that.