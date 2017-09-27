Monstrous USB Power Bank

At some point, cleaning out the spare parts bin — or cabinet, or garage — becomes a necessity. This is dangerous because it can induce many more project ideas and completely negate the original purpose. [Chaotic Mind], considering the pile of  batteries he’s collected over the past decade, decided that instead of throwing them out, he would recycle them into a grotesque USB power bank.

Inside the bulk of this power bank are an eye-popping 64 18650 Lithium Ion cells, mostly collected from laptop batteries, and wired in a parallel 8×8 pattern with an estimated capacity of over 100,000mAh(!!).  The gatekeeper to all this stored energy is a two-USB power bank charger board from Tindie.

Ah — but how to package all this power? The handy man’s secret weapon: duct-tape!

This brick of batteries is probably unwieldy for most daily use purposes, but we can see it having a place on an extended camping trip or the like. It is still a huge potential danger as there isn’t any charge balancing integrated into the bank, and the potential for catastrophic failure of any of the smaller or older cells is immense considering the amount of time it takes for this monster to charge — it took two hours to charge from 90% to 91% at 1.2A.

At least [Chaotic Mind] has his fire extinguisher handy!

We’ve previously featured a guide on how to hack together your own power bank if you need one, or feel like taking the concept to the limit.

Monstrous USB Power Bank

      1. at 1:21, he specifically says “… 8 by 8 arrangement, all placed together in parallel”.

        That many cells in parallel, with some cells of dubious state of health, seems a little dangerous; if one of them has some dendrites (because of being deep discharged previously), and develops an internal short, all of that energy is going to be dumped into a single cell.

        Also, the apparent lack of a fuse can make life interesting.

    2. That’s what I was about to say: when the cells are wired in parallel, they automatically balance themselves. It’s when the cells are in series where you need an external balance-circuit.

  3. So he’s charging each cell at approx. 19mA? I’d say there is room for faster charging :)

    The real issue here is: If one cell fails, it could turn into a serious fire hazard if there’s no cell-level protection…

  5. Seriously don’t even attempt to think about taking that on a plane… let alone carrying out the task of taking that on a plane… Even if the maker of this don’t get shot if he did try to do so, he probably already made some list of important people already!

    .
    .

    That is how awesomely useful this pack is, now to make it more awesome ny adding more USB charging sockets, maybe a 16 device charging bank for that hack-meet event in the (likely near) future.

      1. I thought it was 100Wh?

        Aah, it’s 100Wh per battery and if you call the airline to ask permission you can take two spares of 160Wh each.

        This is why for instance the Dell XPS 15 has a 99Wh internal battery, and why the bigger external packs intended for charging laptops tend to top out at 26.8Ah or 99Wh at 3.7V.

