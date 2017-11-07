Face it — you want a reflow oven. Even the steadiest hands and best eyes only yield “meh” results with a manual iron on SMD boards, and forget about being able to scale up to production. But what controller should you use when you build your oven, and what features should it support? Don’t worry — you can have all the features with this open source reflow oven controller.
Dubbed the Reflowduino for obvious reasons, [Timothy Woo]’s Hackaday Prize entry has everything you need in a reflow oven controller, and a few things you never knew you needed. Based on an ATMega32, the Reflowduino takes care of the usual tasks of a reflow controller, namely running the PID loop needed to accurately control the oven’s temperature and control the heating profile. We thought the inclusion of a Bluetooth module was a bit strange at first, but [Timothy] explains that it’s a whole lot easier to implement the controller’s UI in software than in hardware, and it saves a bunch of IO on the microcontroller. The support for a LiPo battery is somewhat baffling, as the cases where this would be useful seem limited since the toaster oven or hot plate would still need a mains supply. But the sounder that plays Star Wars tunes when a cycle is over? That’s just for fun.
Hats off to [Timothy] for a first-rate build and excellent documentation, which delves into PID theory as well as giving detailed instructions for every step of the build. Want to try lower-end reflow? Pull out a halogen work light, or perhaps fire up that propane torch.
5 thoughts on “Hackaday Prize Entry: Reflowduino, the Open Source Reflow Oven Controller”
I should get this or something like it one day. I regularly see working toaster oven for under $5 at Goodwill. A thorough cleaning and it should be good for SMD soldering.
Nothing a little Lye won’t clean.
I must be trying the wrong toaster ovens – I’ve done some tests on a few just sticking a thermometer probe in and turning the unit on full and watching the temperature rise and they take a few minutes to slowly climb to temp which seems to long for the required temperature profile :(
Use the “oven” part of toaster-oven and preheat to 150 F or so. I have an old one and it works fine. I ramp it by hand with the temperature knob. I recently saw a used very large one that had a rotisserie, which means I can put a fan inside very easily.
Yeah you need to select the toaster carefully. You want one with quartz heating elements. You’ll also need to insulate it with high temp insulation. The toaster I used was a $20 rival unit from Walmart. I built one following this dude’s guide on youtube ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rZyP5G4Wfm0 ) exactly and I’ve made dozens of complex smd pcbs with it getting near perfect results.