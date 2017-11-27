Entry-Level 3D Printer Becomes Budget PCB Machine

5 Comments

A funny thing happened on [Marco Rep]’s way to upgrading his 3D printer. Instead of ending up with a heated bed, his $300 3D printer can now etch 0.2-mm PCB traces. And the results are pretty impressive, all the more so since so little effort and expense were involved.

The printer in question is a Cetus3D, one of the newer generation of affordable machines. The printer has nice linear bearings but not a lot of other amenities, hence [Marco]’s desire to add a heated bed. But hiding beneath the covers was a suspicious transistor wired to a spare connector on the print head; a little sleuthing and a call to the factory revealed that the pin is intended for accessory use and can be controlled from G-code. With a few mods to the cheap UV laser module [Marco] had on hand, a printed holder for the laser, and a somewhat manual software toolchain, PCBs with 0.2-mm traces were soon being etched. The video below shows that the printer isn’t perfect for the job; despite the smooth linear bearings, the low mass of the printer results in vibration that shows up as wavy traces. But the results are more than acceptable, especially for $330.

This isn’t [Marco]’s first budget laser-etching rodeo. He recently tried the same thing using a cheap CNC laser engraver with similar results. That was a $200 dedicated engraver, this is a $300 3D printer with a $30 laser. It seems hard to lose at prices like these.

5 thoughts on “Entry-Level 3D Printer Becomes Budget PCB Machine

  1. I’ve been doing this for a couple years, my suggestion would be to angle the laser a little bit because otherwise enough reflection will go back up into the diode that it’ll damage it over the course of a month or two.

    Report comment
    Reply

  2. I’ve been doing similar with my K40 laser. You can avoid the wiggles if you cut isolation passes in vector mode rather than raster mode. I use 6 passes, each offset 0.15mm outside the previous. In total you get roughly 1mm of isolation.

    Report comment
    Reply

  4. Wondering if you can use the electromagnetic focusing head from a cd drive [ upgraded with a glass lens ] to do really fine adjustments. It should increase the resolution substantially and not require much beyond a few analogue outputs.

    Report comment
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s