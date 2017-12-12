In theory, there is no reason you can’t automate things all over your house. However — unless you live alone — you need to consider that most people won’t accept your kludgy looking circuits on a breadboard hanging everywhere. Lighting has become easy now that there are a lot of commercial options. However, there are still plenty of things that cry for automation. For [jeevanAnga], the curtains were crying out for remote control.
Since cellphones are ubiquitous, it makes sense to use the phone as a controller and BlueTooth Low Energy (BLE) is perfect for this kind of application. But you can’t hang a big ugly mess of wires off the curtain rods. That’s why [jeevanAnga] used a tiny (16.6 x 11.5 mm) BLE board knows as a BluChip.
We didn’t verify it, but [jeevanAnga] claims it is the smallest BLE board available, and it is certainly tiny. You can see the result in the video below.
Of course, the BluChip only talks to the phone. A stepper motor does the hard work with the help of a belt, a pulley, and gears. The BluChip also requires a separate programmer and that’s not so tiny, but of course, you only need it while you configure the device.
Inside, the BluChip is an ARM processor (Cortex M0 with 256K of flash and 32K of RAM). It works on 1.8 to 3.6 volts and is FCC certified, so you could easily use it in a commercial product. Most of the useful signals are brought out to pins on 0.1 inch centers, which is handy.
You still need a bit of supporting hardware (like a stepper driver) so the challenge is to make the device attractive enough to reside in the living room. The good news is that you can sneak that tiny BLE board almost anywhere.
If you want a primer on BLE, you can read up on the basics. We’ve also seen non-BLE boards hacked to work with the protocol.
4 thoughts on “It’s Curtains for Blu Chip”
Cute! I’ll give this a run. Does this beat the ESP8266 in terms of cost? I don’t see a price mentioned.
Eeeeek Jk. $25.
with a price like that, it’s curtains indeed.
Dear mr. Al Williams,
regarding your statement “Lighting has become easy now that there are a lot of commercial options” I would like to respond with the following comment:
Easier…. ehmmm actually it has been more complicated, hasn’t it. Naby years ago you only needed to know about a switch, some wires a lightbulb. Now you need to have a router for your IOT lightbulb, that needs to be configured then you must press a button on your phone (wait while I search for the app…) where in the past you just flipped a switch. In the past if it didn’t work, well then it was (in 99% of the cases) the lightbulb that was broken. But these days it could be the app, the router supplying your wifi, your internet connection, the bulb, the smart switch before or inside the “bulb” or otherwise the system itself because it was unplugged because the wife needed the socket to plug in the vacuum cleaner. Please don’t speak about easier, it simply isn’t true! (I even doubt if it is cheaper, but considering the cost of copper wire and tubing this could be interesting).
I do agree that things have changed… and for every lazy idiot who wants to automate stuff but doesn’t have the guts to pull some wires… yep… those are served. For them it’s easier, but not for their wife(s) parents or grandparents. We’ve discussed this before, home automation is fun when it works, but when it fails (or the company who sold you the devices suddenly drops support or changes protocol and you can’t buy any new devices for your system, so you’ll need converters or replace/upgrade your installation) then your are in trouble.
Don’t get me wrong… I love progress, but we’ve got to be real about the contraption we are creating in order to save us from a silly job that in real life is actually no real effort.
Regarding the project, it’s fun, I fully agree, a nice job done. I really looks magical those curtains opening by themselves.