Some of the creepy-crawlers under our feet, flitting through the air, and waiting on silk webs, incorporate metals into their rigid body parts and make themselves harder. Like Mega Man, they absorb the metals to improve themselves. In addition to making their bodies harder, silk-producing creatures like worms and spiders can spin webs with augmented properties. These silks can be conductive, insulating, or stronger depending on the doping elements.
At Italy’s University of Trento, they are pushing the limits and dosing spiders with single-wall carbon nanotubes and graphene. The carbon is suspended in water and sprayed into the spider’s habitat. After the treatment, the silk is measured, and in some cases, the silk is significantly tougher and surpasses all the naturally occurring fibers.
Commercial spider silk harvesting hasn’t been successful, so maybe the next billionaire is reading this right now. Let’s not make aircraft-grade aluminum mosquitoes though. In fact, here’s a simple hack to ground mosquitoes permanently. If you prefer your insects alive, maybe you also like their sound.
Thank you for the tip, [gippgig].
3 thoughts on “Carbon Augmented Spider Silk”
The obvious question seems to be what impact does that environment have on the spiders? Are they bathing in the equivalent of radioactive waste here or is there no impact at all? How “bad” are CNTs to humans if you were to repeat those tests in people? Short and long term?
Can you elaborate on “incorporate metals into their rigid body parts and make themselves harder”? Are you suggesting this happens as a separate process in nature to spiders somehow? I admit I am not an arachnologist by trade nor do I delve deeply into CNT work either.
https://www.technologyreview.com/s/413230/silk-thats-tougher-than-spideys/ speaks to treating the silk back in 2009. This looks like more of an attempt to cause the spiders to generate silk with these properties sort of from the beginning? Curious how well that works.
“Commercial spider silk harvesting hasn’t been successful, so maybe the next billionaire is reading this right now. ”
Chemistry is HARD!
Engineering stress is based on a cross sectional area measurement, not easy on a silk 10x thinner than a human hair and small errors amplify. Plus they say these are bundles of tiny fibres and so looks like they make lots of approximations in these calculations.
Was this peer reviewed?