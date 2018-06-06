Telemetric devices for vehicles, better known as black boxes, cracked the consumer scene 25 years ago with the premiere of OnStar. These days, you can get one for free from your insurance company if you want to try your luck at the discounts for safe driving game. But what if you wanted a black box just to mess around with that doesn’t share your driving data with the world? Just make one.
[TheForeignMan]’s DIY telematics box was designed to pull reports of the car’s RPM, speed, and throttle depression angle through the ODBII port. An ODBII-to-Bluetooth module sends the data to an Arduino Mega and logs it on an SD card along with latitude and longitude from a NEO-6M GPS module. Everything is powered by the car’s battery through a cigarette lighter-USB adapter.
He’s got everything tightly wrapped up inside a 3D printed box, which makes it pretty hard to retrieve the SD card. In the future, he’d like to send the data to a server instead to avoid accidentally dislodging a jumper wire.
If this one isn’t DIY enough for you to emulate, start by building your own CAN bus reader.
3 thoughts on “Roll A Black Box For Your Wheels”
I like the idea. One thing that could be interesting to compute in there is fuel economy. For cars that have ODBII, but aren’t that new, you don’t get a fancy display of real-time (or near real-time) fuel consumption. Part of me like the idea of retrofitting newer features to older vehicles.
Part of me wonders if data coming from a device like this could be used in court to fight a traffic ticket, if you were in the right. The problem with that is making sure that you wouldn’t be able to edit the data part way through a series of measurements. I wonder if you could take a hash of the previous values in the chain, and then that hash is used in the next measured point, and so on – any tampering of the data would require tampering with the entire chain. I suppose another option would be to upload the data to something like Dropbox where you don’t have control over the created dates on the 3rd party service – essentially relying on someone else to verify the audit log. A bit like mailing yourself a sealed envelope, relying on the postal service to timestamp the sealed document.
” (or near real-time) fuel consumption. ”
SWMBO’s car has an MPG readout, over the years I’ve logged Date, Miles, Gallons, Price per Gallon, Total Price of Fillup, on an OpenOffice spreadsheet. With that input I calculate overall MPG, Total Gallons Used, Total $ Spent (on gasoline).
Let’s just say, that the manufacturers readout is a bit optimistic.
I would like to go one step further (which probably means I’ll never get started! B^) and log GPS time as well as DashCam footage.
“An ODBII-to-Bluetooth module sends the data to an Arduino Mega and logs it on an SD card along with latitude and longitude from a NEO-6M GPS module.”
Use to do something similar. Combined with maps and altitude one could certainly see how one’s engine was doing.