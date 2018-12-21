Explaining Fourier Again

One of the nice things about living in the Internet age is that creating amazing simulations and animations is relatively simple today. [SmarterEveryDay] recently did a video that shows this off, discussing a blog post (which was in Turkish) to show how sine waves can add together to create arbitrary waveforms. You can see the English video, below.

We’ve seen similar things before, but if you haven’t you can really see how a point on a moving circle describes a sine wave. Through adding those waves, anything can then be done.

The original post’s author, [Doga] is a student at Georgia Tech and [SmarterEveryDay] actually visited him to get a live demo. The software used was Mathematica.

Perhaps the most interesting thing, though, was when [Doga] took on a challenge to draw a complex logo using a Fourier series. He simply digitized the X and Y coordinates and then decomposed the resulting functions. It reminded us very much of how you can draw a Christmas tree on an oscilloscope.

This isn’t the first video we’ve seen on the topic. We’ve seen the same thing done with MATLAB. But the Fourier transform is so fundamental to electronics and many other disciplines, that it is worth learning about or reviewing, plus we just love the cool animations. If you want to try your own hand at it, here’s an English blog post from earlier this year by [Alex Miller]. At the bottom of the post is a link to an online workbook that you can try yourself.