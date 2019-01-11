Hackaday Podcast Ep1 – Seriously, We Know What We’re Doing

First podcast of the new year! Editors Elliot Williams and Mike Szczys look back on the most interesting hacks and can’t-miss articles from the past week (or so). Highlights include abusing IPv6 addresses, underclocking WiFi, taking Wii out of the livingroom, scratch built microphones, computer prophecy coming true, and the end of an automotive era. Full show notes below.

This week, Hackaday Contributor Bob Baddeley came on the show to discuss developments in facial recognition technology and its use in the wild.

Episode 1 Show Notes:

We’re calling this Episode 1 because we zero-index… the 2018 Year-in-Review Podcast is episode 0

New This Week:

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Can’t-Miss Articles:

Errata

  • 15:00 — Mike says there is enough IPv6 address space for 2128 of these displays. That number is actually just the size of the address space. There’s enough room in IPv6 to have 1027 of these displays. Regarding the actual size of the display: “the total number of IPv6 addresses used is 160x120x224, which is 75 times larger than all possible IPv4 addresses! “
  • 24:30 — It’s a “This old Tony” video (not “My old Tony”)
  • 43:50 — Mike misspoke when referencing number of passengers through Shanghai airport, saying seventy-thousand instead of seventy-million. The actual example is as follows: “70,000,000 people flow through Shanghai’s airport per year. 99.5% accuracy means nearly 1,000 false identifications per day.”

